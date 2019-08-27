As summer fades

File photo Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

As another summer draws to an end and the days grow shorter, we try to squeeze in those summertime activities before the season changes, and we’ll soon find ourselves anxiously awaiting summer 2020.

I recall a time when summer used to be considered the lazy, hazy days when folks just kicked back a little and let the world pass. Leisure time, family get-togethers, picnics, and in general a slow down in the pace of everyday life as we soaked up the opportunity to enjoy life. Kids enjoyed the last few days of vacation while parents finalize the back to school shopping lists.

Talk of the town back then was the new TV Fall line up that would promptly start in the beginning of September on any one of the 3 TV networks, the must-have lunchbox design for those heading back to school or the new car redesigns that were an annual event. Back then, it was the little things that were celebrated, and perhaps that was the secret to summer’s slowdown. Sitting on the porch watching the world go by was the perfect end to any summer day.

So where am I going with all this nostalgia? I guess I’m just an old-timer who dreams of days gone past, reflecting on the issues facing the American family. As we pass through these changing times, it’s easy to find fault with the world today and complain about what we don’t have rather than appreciating what we do have.

The birth of a child, a christening, a child’s birthday party, a family reunion, or even a child’s sporting event; these are the events that define life and defy the ages. What parent, grandparent, relative or close family friend doesn’t share the same joy today that their counterparts enjoyed at any time in the past?

Current events will always have an impact on how the pace of life changes through the ages, but priorities are self-imposed. We must take stock in how we choose to live and the value we place on time, which is ever fleeting. It’s easy to get so caught up in all the new technology, the massive amounts of information we have streaming into our homes and the constant demands on our time.

The solution is to keep your priorities grounded, sharing time with those you love and respect while being considerate of those who do not think like you. They are entitled to their thoughts, choices, and beliefs, just as much as you are to yours.

Enjoy these last fleeting days of summer. The world with all its ups and downs, scandals and threats will still be out there when Fall returns, but summers are special, and each summer should be filled with special memories that last a lifetime.