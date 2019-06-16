ATV Safety Week reminds families to ride responsibly

Photo provided Billy Jones is the assemblyman for the 115th District of the New York State Assembly.

The warm weather is finally here and for many of us in the North Country, that means spending more time outdoors. For many families, all-terrain vehicles are an important part of the North Country way of life. Whether they are used to tend our farms, access hunting camps and backcountry or just have fun on the trails, the North Country would not be the same without them.

This past month, I had the opportunity to learn more about the sport, clubs and vehicles when I joined the Palmer Brook Sportsman’s Club for a ride.

I always enjoy the opportunity to get out and enjoy the North Country’s recreational trails on an ATV, and I would encourage riders to get involved in their local ATV club to learn more about opportunities to ride in their community.

In Clinton County, there is the OutbackRiders Club, Inc., which promotes responsible riding so that there are more opportunities to enjoy these recreational vehicles. In Franklin County, there is the Franklin All-Terrain Riders, Inc., which has been working to promote ATV safety and show that ATVs and automobiles constitute a very small percentage of area motor-vehicle accidents. Additionally, in Franklin and St. Lawrence counties, there is the ATV Ruffriders Club, Inc., which seeks to improve the image of ATV riders by training both children and adults to respect the trails and other riders.

However, all of these clubs have a unifying concern. Every day, more riders, individuals and families are purchasing side-by-side utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) so that they can enjoy riding together or use for utility purposes on private land. Unfortunately, most of these vehicles exceed the 1,000-pound weight limit allowed by New York state.

I have proposed legislation that would both create an ATV trail fund and statewide trail system as well as increase the weight limit to 1,500 pounds. This will allow residents across the state to register their vehicles and operate them legally on public roads to get between trails and private lands.

Opponents argue that this poses a threat to the Adirondacks, but the reality is that it is already illegal to ride any of these vehicles in forest preserves. When hikers started damaging trails, we didn’t ban them from the trails. As a state, we dedicated funding, increased staff and enacted harsher penalties to preserve the trails.

Banning these vehicles would create a missed revenue opportunity for our state and preclude law-abiding citizens from taking advantage of our trail system. It’s time that New York state catches up and finds ways to help ensure these vehicles are properly used and registered, while simultaneously protecting and expanding our trail system.

With that in mind, ATV Safety Week was June 1-9. This serves as a reminder to re-familiarize ourselves with the safety rules and regulations for driving all-terrain, side-by-side and utility vehicles. Making sure we use these vehicles safely helps to keep everyone in the North Country safe.

The Franklin County Recreational Trails Association offers many helpful tips on how to be safe on every ride. Additionally, they remind us to never drink and drive and the dangers that come from exceeding the limit of riders meant for each vehicle. I ask riders to get in touch with their local association if they have questions or concerns on safe riding practices.

If you do your part to maintain the integrity and safety of our trail systems, I’ll continue doing my part in Albany to protect the rights of North Country residents and ATV/UTV riders.

As always, my door is open. If you have questions or comments about this or any other community issue, please reach out to my office at 518-562-1986 or at JonesB@nyassembly.gov.