Best laid plans

“I have a place to go,” she said in a teasing tone of mystery. “What do you mean?” I replied. “Go where? when?”

Sharon is the trip planner in this family and spends much time studying maps and researching places of interest. “Gilboa,” she finally responds. “It’s only three hours from our house and we could do this as a day trip,!” she adds excitedly. “You know, leave right after church service and arrive around 3 p.m., tour the site and be back here by early evening.”

Gilboa? To be fair, she has mentioned Gilboa, New York, previously in our conversations. Now, I wish I had been paying closer attention. Now, because of her renewed enthusiasm, I realize we are about to hit the road.

The trip would begin in Orwell, head south to Gilboa with the farthest point being Niagara Falls and other sites of interest sandwiched in during the round trip. We began our trip on Oct. 6 with an end date of Oct. 10. Church service concluded on time and we were on our way at 11:15 a.m. with lunch in Glens Falls. This trip was to be in celebration of the 51st anniversary of our first date and the 50th anniversary of our engagement.

The first leg of the trip was fairly boring. It took us through Saratoga to Amsterdam, which is the half way point from home to Gilboa. We picked up Route 30S in Amsterdam and this route would take us straight to Gilboa. Fair weather and light traffic, it’s a piece of cake, or so I thought. Driving along Route 30S Sharon’s words “no problem” seem to stick in my head.

One of our car pass-time activities is to try to figure out strange or funny place names. Gilboa certainly was one of those odd names. Route 30S takes us through farmland and small communities. Probably the largest community we traveled through was Scoharie. While trying to understand the meaning of that particular place name and its strange familiarity we found ourselves travelling down a steep hill,

Looking ahead we could see an intersection and a small crowd of people. Reaching the bottom of the hill which intersected with Route 30 at the stop sign we were immediately aware of our surroundings and beginning to understand why this particular place name seemed so familiar. We found ourselves at the memorial site constructed in remembrance of the limousine which crashed last year on this date, killing all 18 people on board and two pedestrians. The event was broadcast on national as well as local television at the time and this explained its familiarity to us.

Finally closing in on Gilboa, the farmland gave way to a climb through the mountains.

The GPS managed to get us off track and momentarily lost but we finally arrived with plenty of time to tour Gilboa. Part of the trip was an effort by Sharon to educate Tom. I discovered that Gilboa, settled in 1760 was a great agricultural community and known as the “bread basket of the Colonies”. The growing of cotton was also a great economic boon to Gilboa but all of this was destroyed by a flood that occurred in 1869. Gilboa was relocated to a place north of the newly built Scoharie Dam and the original settlement of Gilba lies at the bottom of Scoharie Resevoir.

Arriving at Gilboa Fossil Museum, all of the mystery begins to unfold. At this site visitors will discover and see the Gilboa Fossils of the Devonian Period which are among the oldest tree fossils in the world. The on-site museum contains artifacts of these truly awesome fossils that people from all over the world come to see and study. A guide will also give a brief history of Gilboa, its residence and industry. You will also discover how this place came to be named Gilboa. I will leave that for your discovery along with other information that I purposefully omitted. Why ruin it for your visit?

Our time at Gilboa was at an end and it was time to head west to our first hotel (another two-plus hour ride in a westerly direction). We would arrive just before dark, that is, if Sharon’s best laid plan really is a “no problem” ride. ■

Native Vermonter and writer Tom Pinsonneault lives in Orwell.