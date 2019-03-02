Bristol town meeting vote is vital

Ian Albinson, a 2019 candidate for Bristol Selectboard, has stated that he is “neither for nor against it ,” in reference to the natural gas pipeline for Bristol. In a recent, local online post, it becomes clearer to see that Albinson is actually opposed to the plan.

The intent of the Bristol Selectboard by signing the license agreement was to enable residents to make the choice to connect or not.

Opposition to the project is intent upon denying Bristol residents the choice of an alternative fuel source, another option for a weatherization program, an option for a renewable energy source, as well as proven reduction in greenhouse gas over fuel oil.

There are many people, even with the current tack of the opposition to move to perpetual litigation, that think natural gas is coming. But it isn’t as things stand right now. Vermont Gas has suspended permitting pending litigation which Jim Dumont hopes will take years.

Not to make light of other town issues, but they fade in importance to the natural gas project. That’s why I am personally supporting Selectman Ted Lylis in his reelection bid for selectboard.

He has demonstrated support by action for the project. Ted made the motion for the selectboard to sign the license agreement with Vermont Gas.

Voter participation at the last town meeting in Bristol was about 38 percent of the electorate. Even though it is the only contested race on the ballot, it is important for the entire town to take a minute or two on town meeting day to vote.

Of particular importance, is for those who believe that they and their neighbors should have the choice to connect as opposed to have the choice made for them by a few who go to the voting booths. For wider town individuals with land, think of it as limitation of property rights.

The most significant issue for the town is the natural gas project and needs to be made the issue at this time.

The opposition to the gas line continues to make irrational accusations about the project and the town is being hamstrung by a small group. With unsuccessful attempts to derail the project through committee review, hearings and votes, they continue their opposition through litigation.

The town of Bristol does not need a selectperson sympathetic to the anti-gasoline position on the board.

– Writer and voter Kevin Hanson lives in Bristol.