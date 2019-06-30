Celebrating freedom and independence

File photo Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

The month of July has been a special month in the hearts of American patriots for a very long time.

Several years ago, the Free Community Newspaper Industry — through its marketing arm, which I’ve had the honor of chairing for the last four years — chose July as the ideal time to celebrate the services we provide across the nation.

July means many things to many people. Our friends in the north celebrate Canada Day while those in France celebrate Bastille Day. Folks in Belarus, Venezuela, Argentina, Belgium, the Bahamas and the Maldives also celebrate their independence in July.

For those of us here in the North Country, we are finally getting some nice, summer weather to begin getting in that good-old, kick-back summer mood.

Political overtones have to some degree dampened our national celebration a little as some candidate slogans have far too many up in arms about American’s greatness, past, present or future. However, on the Fourth of July, we can put those thoughts aside as we cherish and celebrate the founding fathers and the tremendous gifts and freedoms we enjoy today.

There is no doubt the freedoms we enjoy here in the United States are nothing to take lightly. Far from perfect, this nation has continued to grow and develop, correcting the wrongs, defending the rights of her citizens and seeking to improve with every generation.

Like the nation, community newspapers continue to evolve, and while free community newspapers seem like a recent upstart, it was Ben Franklin back in the 1700s who defined freedom of the press.

For many years, free newspapers were looked down upon by our more established paid cousins.

Today, the tide has turned as many paid newspapers have fallen onto hard times due to several factors, but at the same time, free newspapers like The Sun continue to be launched by local entrepreneur publishers around the country, seeking to serve the greater good.

Mr. Franklin, no doubt, would be proud.

Change is inevitable in every business, and while new forms of media have changed the way we all do business, the printed newspaper still provides the most trusted source for local news, bar none. And that is something to celebrate!

I recently read about one publisher that includes the following observation just above the signature line on all his emails: “To say you don’t need newspapers because you’ve got the internet is like saying you don’t need farmers because you’ve got a grocery store.”

And so, whatever and however you choose to celebrate this July, on behalf of all of us here at The Sun, we hope you do so safely, with joy and respect for all.