Climate Change is Insignificant compared to Worldwide Exponential Population Growth!

The Guest Editorial — a few months ago — ”Climate change: triangulating on the truth” needs commenting on a number of points. The article is seriously flawed in a number of ways, yet written in a tone that implies it is authoritative when in fact it is an opinion piece by a pro-climate change spokesman.

The author’s general premise that mankind is headed for certain and imminent disaster unless climate change effects are addressed immediately is total nonsense.

No one denies that there are many coastal venues that are vital for national security and other reasons, and must be protected or relocated if their proximity to coastlines threatens them.

HOWEVER, HE GLARINGLY FAILS TO DISCUSS OR EVEN MENTION THE POSSIBILITY THAT A MUCH MORE IMMINENT THREAT TO MANKIND IS NOT CLIMATE CHANGE BUT, RATHER, UNCHECKED WORLDWIDE OVERDEVELOPMENT AND POPULATION GROWTH.

Here’s why.

The earth’s climate has been changing for as long as there has been a climate to change! Estimates range from millions of years to 2 to 3 billion years, depending on whose numbers you use. Either number is a long time -- even by geological standards -- and a lot of nasty things can happen in 2 to 3 billion years! Think: Shifting of the earth’s axis; Global atmospheric darkening by ash from worldwide volcanic eruptions; Global worldwide atmospheric dust from asteroid impacts; etc.

Clearly, excluding some instantaneous massive asteroid impact, climate change phenomena are slow and long-term. They do not happen over a person’s lifetime. Significant coastal erosion, earth axis shifts, and sea-level fluctuations occur over centuries, millennia and even eons.

Overdevelopment and unchecked Worldwide exponential population growth, on the other hand, are alarmingly short-term issues -- of the order of only 50 to well under 100 years!! While politicians and their climate activist minions are demanding huge multinational investments IMMEDIATELY in order to mitigate long-term climate change effects, the world’s population continues to grow by more than 1 percent a year, which equates to approximately 80 to 100 million people a year, and a doubling every 50 to 70 years -- a rough estimate but in the ballpark! The population is currently 7.7 billion. If this growth rate continues, in only 50 to 70 years the population will approach or even exceed 15 billion!

Clearly, the imminent threat to mankind is the societal unrest that comes with this exponential population growth --- some of which we are already seeing -- crime, pollution, destruction of the Amazon rain forest because of government-promoted immigration to the region, drug addiction, etc. -- because they are short-term effects -- VERY short-term! The devastation to future generations in only 50 to 70 years should scare the hell out of young people -- most of whom will still be alive!

The author tries to justify his premise by evoking something called “triangulating on the truth”. Triangulating on truth?!! There’s no such thing as “triangulating on the truth”! There’s a little thing called the Scientific Method by which truth is defined as critically-proven irrefutable fact, and doesn’t need “triangulating”!

The author’s “triangulating on the truth”, in fact, is really nothing more than narrowing down a large number of possibilities to a few -- none of which is in fact established irrefutable fact. A consensus of most likely possibilities is not truth and -- rightly or wrongly -- is nothing but opinion. To claim that somehow a consensus of groupthink opinions leads to truth is ludicrous beyond explanation!

The author further strongly implies that, somehow, because 197 countries, 13 civilian climate change agencies and all 5 branches of the military agree that climate change needs immediate mitigation, there must be credibility to their climate change conclusions. Sorry, sir, even given the benefit of a doubt that they are in fact expert on climate change, doesn’t mean they are right!

The “experts” have been wrong many times in the past! Isaac Newton -- certainly an expert in mathematical physics -- concluded that flight would require much more power for sustenance until Bernoulli’s fluid-flow findings proved him wrong. “Expert” scientists held symposia on “polywater” whose very existence later proved to be wrong. The entire U.S. market for mobile phones was estimated by marketing experts to be 5000 units! Similarly low predictions were made for copying machines! The Chicago Tribune ran the classic headline in 1948 that read “Dewey beats Truman” -- one of the greatest media blunders ever! Hillary projected to defeat Trump by a landslide in 2016 is another media blunder! And there are many, many more examples!

Clearly, instead of endless discussions defending the consensus opinions of climate change “experts”, we should be talking about the threats of short-term versus long-term threats to mankind. The amazing thing is that many of an ignorant populace, politicians and climate change activists actually WANT this growth.

THE POLITICIANS’ SILENCE ON THE REAL CRISIS -- WORLDWIDE UNCHECKED POPULATION GROWTH -- IS DEAFENING!

But not to worry -- unless you are a young person. If the world population doubling time continues at 50 to 70 years, long-term climate change effects, in only a few years, will become the least of mankind’s problems. The politicians’ legislative lethargy will soon be interrupted by a little thing colloquially called “The Population Bomb”. BOOM! ■

