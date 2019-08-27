Climate change: triangulating on the truth

If you are still uncertain about climate change, there is a mechanism that is used in military intelligence and related intelligence work that can help you think through this issue. This mechanism is called “triangulating on the truth.”

Here is how it works. If you are receiving important information from one set of sources, but still have some concerns about its validity, then seek out other, different types of information sources. These should be sources who are looking at the same issue but from a different background and perspective. Each type of information source may have its own strengths and weaknesses, but across such a range of sources their weaknesses typically balance out. So if these diverse types of sources all come to the same conclusion, you can have considerable confidence in their collective accuracy.

Regarding climate change, all 13 of the main U.S. government civilian agencies dealing with possible climate change conclude, e.g., in their Fourth National Climate Assessment released last November, that it is real, that its threats are immense, and that action is needed urgently.

Further, all the five branches of the U.S. military agree, as do our intelligence agencies, like the CIA. Our military and intelligence experts are not politicians or ideologues – they are security professionals. Their job must include taking a clear-eyed view of threats to our country and speaking truth to power. The grim reality is that without major actions to mitigate it, climate change will continue to threaten our military capacity, such as by putting key facilities under water. And meanwhile, our world will become a more dangerous place, as the number and scale of wars and conflicts linked to climate change continue to increase.

If one is skeptical of U.S. government entities, it is useful to know that all 197 other countries around the world agree with this conclusion also, and have thus signed the Paris Agreement to work to reduce greenhouse gases and to take other key actions. What is striking is the great range of countries, with governments ranging from right wing through communist and from developing countries though industrialized countries.

Lastly, there is the fact that over 97 percent of technical climate experts agree that climate change is an enormous threat to our world, and is caused primarily by human actions. This overwhelming scientific consensus raises the question of what constitutes a reasonable basis for our personal decision-making. If your doctor tells you that you have cancer, and that you must have it treated or you will die, you might well get a second or even third expert opinion. But would you really go to 25 cancer specialists? And if you found only one who disagreed, would you decide to not have the treatment and just take your chances?

In our country you can always find some people who will argue in favor of virtually any point of view you can imagine. For those of us who are not scientific experts regarding climate change, “triangulating on the truth” can give us confidence that climate change is real and that it is extremely dangerous. And that we need to take urgent action now to counter it. ■