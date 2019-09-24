Early detection key in fight against prostate cancer

× Expand Photo provided File photo

While most of us would rather not even think about our risks for cancer, we must be proactive to combat this insidious disease. For men, prostate cancer is especially prevalent, affecting 1 in every 7 men during his lifetime. The prostate is only about the size of a walnut, but it is an important organ. The good news is that if the cancer is localized to the prostate, the prognosis is positive. If detected early enough, there is a nearly 100% five-year relative survival rate – but if it progresses to the advanced stage, the number drops down to 30%.

While people may know little about prostate cancer, it’s important that North Country residents have the ability to recognize its symptoms, allowing for prevention and early intervention. That’s why organizations like the Prostate Cancer Foundation and the American Cancer Society promote research and spread knowledge during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, which is September. Prostate cancer in its early stages may cause no signs or symptoms. However, more advanced stages may lead to trouble urinating, discomfort in the pelvic area and bone pain - in addition to other symptoms. If you have any of these symptoms, you should talk to your doctor as they could be a sign of cancer or another health problem.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that men between ages 55-69 talk to their doctor about their risk for prostate cancer and whether or not they should be screened. The task force does not recommend screening for men age 70 and older. Risks for prostate cancer include family history, race or ethnicity, and other medical conditions. Screening for prostate cancer can pose health risks and it should only be done after discussing potential benefits and harms of screening with your doctor.

If your doctor recommends getting screened for prostate cancer, two options are available. One is a blood test called a prostate specific antigen (PSA) test. Men’s prostates make PSA and if your level of PSA is high, it could be an indicator of prostate cancer or another health condition such as an enlarged prostate, a prostate infection or from taking certain medications. Alternatively, your doctor may recommend a digital rectal examination.

Prevention is essential in the fight against prostate cancer. Exercising regularly, quitting smoking, and learning your family history can help lower your risk of developing prostate cancer.

I fought to ensure all New York men can get prostate cancer screenings without incurring a financial burden by passing a law that requires health insurers to cover prostate cancer screenings without deductibles or co-payments (Ch. 335 of 2018). This law, similar to the breast cancer screening law enacted in 2015, will guarantee that men have access to potentially lifesaving prostate screenings at no cost to them. This month, and every month, take control of your health. Prevention and awareness can save your life.