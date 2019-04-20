Emergency services essential to North Country

Having well trained and equipped emergency services can mean the difference between life and death. In rural towns across the state we ask brave men and women to volunteer for the safety and well-being of our communities. Rural communities must find the funding themselves to protect the communities that they call home.

Photo by Danielle Rock D. Billy Jones is the assemblyman for the 115th District of the New York State Assembly.

Despite this, we continue to ask our first responders to add more costs to their operation without any form of compensation. The enormous debt that we owe our first responders cannot go unrecognized. This is why my colleagues and I are creating legislation to support first responders.

One critical piece of legislation that I have introduced to help our fire departments thrive is assembly bill A.1778. This would allow firefighters and other fire companies to bill insurance companies for emergency services, which they are currently prohibited from doing. Tax payers already pay to ensure emergency services can be provided in their community, however with life saving measures and other healthcare costs continually on the rise, our volunteer fire departments are constantly being asked to do more, with less.

This legislation would allow fire departments to recoup costs for providing emergency services while ensuring that residents would not see an increase in their taxes. If fire departments are unable to recoup these costs, not only could taxes rise, but they may have to rely on private companies to provide emergency care, which often results in lengthy wait times to patients in critical moments.

This legislation is necessary to make sure that these services can continue to be provided by our local fire departments, keeping the services close to the door of local residents across New York rural communities.

Currently, our ambulatory services have to pay to utilize toll roads, highways and other facilities that require financial compensation before usage. As a result, issues can arise if someone needs transportation from a smaller hospital to a larger one, or if someone needs emergency care while on one of these roads. When time is an essential factor between life and death, we do not want any delays whatsoever, even if it is to pay for a toll.

As a result, my colleagues and I are advocating for A.201 which will make ambulances exempt from having to pay for such services. This way we can ensure that those in critical care, or in need of emergency responders, can receive it as fast as possible.

Emergency services are an essential part of maintaining a safe and healthy community. We must ensure that we have trained men and women who protect, save, and heal those in need. Our firefighters should not need to be concerned about funding when there are lives on the line.

I believe that the work we are doing in the Assembly will not only help reduce the pressure that our emergency service personnel in the North Country feel every day but also benefit the North Country community that supports them.