Emergency squad’s rebuttal to supervisor’s comments

The Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad membership has approved the following response to Town of Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty’s comments in the July 4 edition of the Press-Republican.

The members of the Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad logged 15,166 volunteer hours last year. That does not include required training and education for EMTs to continue their certifications, nor does it include monthly squad meetings/trainings for members and numerous hours spent by the officers addressing pertinent issues affecting the agency. The estimated $442,000 value of the volunteer hours comes at no cost to the taxpayers as they are, well, volunteer hours. If one or both towns were to decline to recertify their contract with the Agency, the taxpayers of that town would need to absorb the deficit caused by removing the volunteers and replacing with a paid service.

“I don’t believe the numbers are accurate”: The agency met with both Town supervisors in April. One topic of discussion put forward by the Supervisors was an audit of the Agency finances, with the towns splitting the cost of the audit. The Agency is more than willing to allow this to promote transparency and to finally put this issue to rest.

“The local agency has more full time and per diem staff than any agency in the county”:

Many other agencies in the county have more paid members than EL-EMS. AuSable Forks EMS has 3-Full time and 24 per diem members. Schroon Lake utilizes a temp company with multiple paid employees covering 2 positions for 12 hrs. 7 days a week and one person for overnight shifts also 7 days a week. Newcomb has 3 full time, two regularly schedule part time and 2 per diem staff to cover 60 to 70 calls a year at a cost of over $500,000. Lake Placid has 17 paid staff members. Elizabethtown-Lewis EMS has 2 full time, 16 per diems and 34 volunteers for a total of 52 members. Only an average of 9 shifts a month are covered by the per diems.

“The local agency has lost several volunteers for a variety of reasons…”: Loss of members is not unusual in any volunteer organization. While EL-EMS has lost 18 members for various reasons such as leaving for medical school, family obligations or time constraints just to name a few of the reasons over the past 5 years, the agency has had an influx of 39 members over that same period of time.

“The local agency has disbanded its Board of Directors…”: Prior to September 24, 1970 a Board of Directors consisting of 8 appointed community members was formed for the sole purpose of creating the Elizabethtown - Lewis Rescue Squad Inc. It dissolved after the first meeting when the agency was officially formed. The Executive committee, composed of the agency officers became the governing body for the agency. The officers are voted in each December by the members of the Squad.

“They say we’re short on weekends yet we have some of our own members working for other agencies on the weekend”: A few members of the agency do take some paid positions on weekends at other agencies. These members volunteer, on average, 286.17 hours per month (3434 hrs in 2018) for ELEMS. It is not unreasonable for them to seek additional employment opportunities a few days a month to supplement their income. Many paid and volunteer EMS providers work or volunteer for multiple agencies. A member cannot volunteer and be paid by the same agency. In addition, several of the agency members travel from other towns outside the district specifically to volunteer for ELEMS because of the reputation for high quality care provided by the agency. If Mr. Monty has concerns about coverage by volunteers, we challenge him to submit an application. Here is the link: https://www.etownlewisems.org

“It bothers him, he said, that the squad began serving Westport “without a bit of conversation with either town’”: The agency has contracts with the towns to service the area. These contracts do not prohibit the agency from contracting with other towns if it is mutually beneficial. The contract with the Westport Fire District actually increased the coverage hours for our Agency, and thereby the towns of both Lewis and Elizabethtown. In addition, the Westport contract paid for the second fulltime EMT, so the added coverage cost E’town and Lewis residents nothing. Westport’s contracted amount is more than both the Town of Lewis and Elizabethtown’s contracts combined.

“They added additional miles of coverage on the interstate at our expense”: The agency has added 16 additional lane miles of coverage on the interstate of which is covered by the Westport contract and at no expense to Lewis or Elizabethtown.

The Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad Inc would like to sincerely thank so many who have contacted us to support our agency and we look forward to continuing our services to the towns of Elizabethtown, Lewis and Westport. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to email our department: etownlewisems42@gmail.com.