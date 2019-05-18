Emergency squad: ‘We simply need the funds’

The Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad will be holding the first of two public forums on May 21 at 6 p.m. at the Lewis Congregational Church.

Here’s why:

• To gain support from the community and to explain the emergency squad’s ongoing struggle with funding.

• To show the community how over the past 15 years the town contracts have not kept pace with our expenses.

• To show how the emergency squad continues to fall behind without adequate funding from both towns to operate efficiently.

Our current 2019 budget is $174,245. Our projected income for 2019 is $161,150 — and yet again we face another year with a $10,000-plus shortfall. Our oldest ambulance is 19 years old, and we are $75,000 short of funds to replace this vehicle. Our cardiac defibrillators are about to reach their shelf life once again requiring replacement with no available funds to offset the cost. Our savings account will again see another year of more funds being used rather than saved in order to make budget.

Therefore, we need our communities’ help and support at this critical time. Their voices need to be heard by asking the town boards to support this essential service. Otherwise, we will not be able to meet our operational budget, leaving our future quite dim and unable to continue our service to the communities past 2020.

VOLUNTEER COVERAGE

Volunteer coverage simply is not enough in this current environment, which requires the use of more paid staff for day shifts seven days a week. We’ve been forced to hire EMTs on weekends to help with coverage again increasing our operational costs. “revenue recovery” received from billing doesn’t cover the total cost of our paid staff members. However, the department would have closed years ago had we not used revenue recovery to offset our expenses. It is more like a safety net allowing us to survive while we continue to spend down our savings on a yearly basis.

How do we move forward in 2020?

The Lewis contract will need to increase approximately $5,000 and Elizabethtown’s contract will need to increase approximately $6,000 in 2020.

FACTS

• The 2020 budget increase will be less than 2021 because, we will utilize the County EMS Grant for employee pay and benefits and in return will decrease our operational cost.

• The 2021 contract will require the Town of Lewis to increase their portion of the budget by an additional $22,000 to $25,000. This will also require the Town of Elizabethtown to increase their contract by an additional $27,000 to $30,000. What is important regarding the savings is the employee benefit package. The employees will have their benefits paid by the county EMS system versus our department saving the department thousands. The agency will need to cover the wage portion of the employees cost making this arrangement a win/win situation for our agency and the two towns. Again, this will result in an approximate $20,000 savings for our department and keep our operational expenses down.

• This plan will still be cheaper than hiring an outside agency to provide both towns with 24/7 coverage at an approximate cost of more than $500,000/year.

• The volunteers are currently saving the taxpayers an average of $600,000 a year in volunteer hours.

The bottom line is we simply need the funds to survive and to provide quality care to both communities.

This is not about the town boards or the emergency squad, it’s about you, the people we serve 24/7-365.”