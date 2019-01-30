Empire State Trail will bring prosperity to Adirondacks

Chris Maron

Imagine: You’ve always wanted to visit northern New York, so when your bike-touring friends decide to ride the Empire State Trail, you are ready to go.

At 750 miles, the nation’s longest multi-use trail goes from New York City to Albany. There, you can choose to turn left and follow the Erie Canalway to Buffalo or go straight beside the Champlain Canal to Whitehall. From there, it becomes a pure bike route where you pedal on roads along Lake Champlain to Rouses Point.

You opt for the Lake Champlain route because you’ve heard the beauty of New York’s Champlain Valley is stunning. For a bicyclist, this will be an amazing adventure; for our local communities, it will be a remarkable opportunity to raise our profile and attract tourism dollars.

The Sun’s recent article titled, “Empire State Trail Hits Speed Bumps in Essex County,” described a presentation that Empire State Trail representatives made to the Essex County Supervisor’s Economic Development Committee.

The supervisors raised some legitimate concerns, yet the article’s statement that “the project may run aground in Essex County” needs some clarification.

The Empire State Trail will happen and be in place in 2020. That’s a fact. The issue is what route it will take. Will it be entirely on state roads that have more traffic, or will some of it get off the beaten track and onto local roads where bikers can enjoy more relaxing rides and beautiful views of farms, forests, mountains and Lake Champlain, while patronizing our local businesses?

Responding to a request in June from the Essex County Board of Supervisors, New York’s Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) agreed that the Empire State Trail should avail itself of local roads.

This meant that after NYSDOT installs the signs and does some road painting, the county and towns would maintain those improvements on the local roads. For state roads, NYSDOT would retain those responsibilities.

The supervisors correctly wish to promote bike safety, limit local costs and restrict liability risks, so they asked the state trail representatives some important questions. The responses — less-traveled, local roads are safer, the maintenance costs are minimal and bike routes do not add to local liability — should lessen their concerns.

Nevertheless, as some supervisors said, there are several sections on state roads that should be improved for bicycle safety, especially in the rock cuts south of Port Henry and Crown Point. Those improvements could begin with the state lowering speed limits in those sections and increased signage, including flashing signs warning motorists of bikers ahead.

In the longrun, the county and state could petition for funds to widen the road or build separate bike paths.

For Champlain Area Trails, where I am the executive director, our goal is to create a network of hiking and cross-country skiing trails that link our communities. We want people to hike from town to town and when they get to those towns, have places to eat, sleep, shop and have fun.

Biking from town to town is a first step in securing that future because if bikers get to a town lacking amenities, they can more easily ride to the next town.

As their numbers increase beyond the projected 2,000 to 3,000 in the first year, it will support more businesses in summer and the shoulder seasons and create the amenities hikers will find as they walk into town. This will help stabilize our communities and benefit local shoppers and diners as well.

The Empire State Trail is a creative part of ensuring a prosperous future for the Champlain Valley. People will want to come here, not just to visit, but to live. They will raise families, pay taxes, start companies and join our productive local collaboration of governments, civic organizations, business groups, environmental organizations and the outdoor recreation enthusiasts in welcoming others to share in our scenery, prosperity and quality of life.

- Chris Maron is the executive director of Champlain Area Trails.