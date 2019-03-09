Enough already

I’ll bet you’re thinking the same as me.

I’ve had enough of the winter weather already.

For those of you who operate a winter-oriented business, I mean no disrespect, but a little more moderation of the weather would be nice.

From illnesses, heating bills, snow and ice removal and in general a very expensive first quarter — I’m wishfully hoping and ready for an early spring arrival.

Last week, I agreed to speak at the Mid-Atlantic Free Community Newspaper Conference in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. When driving out of the North Country, I faced a few new inches of the white stuff, but little more than an hour south of here, the roads cleared and the snow piles dropped precipitously.

The rest of the seven-hour drive was in nice, sunny weather and next to no snow or ice in sight.

My black truck was an unsightly mess covered in white salt-spray and an inch of sand on the running boards. With the other vehicles in Harrisburg all looking shiny and clean, I searched for a car wash but luckily found none near the hotel.

The next morning, what do I find outside my hotel window but four inches of new, heavy snow on the once bare ground and now the truck didn’t look so bad.

My Mid-Atlantic fellow publishers naturally accused me of leaving the door open back home when I drove down the day before.

I countered with the observation that I thought it was a welcome mat for agreeing to come and speak to them.

And of course, what did I encounter on the way home but more snow and a new pending winter storm watch on the horizon flashing on digital billboards along the Thruway.

Don’t get me wrong, I love our North Country four seasons and look forward to each — especially those crisp, colorful fall days and those first, white, winter wonderlands — but as March rolls in, I must admit it sure begins to grow a little old.

What’s more depressing, we know that we still have a good four to six weeks of this stuff left before spring has really sprung.

I know what you’re thinking, complaining will get me nowhere, so we’ll just have to tough it out no matter how long it lasts and know that those warmer spring and summer 2019 days are closer ahead of us than they are back in the rearview mirror of 2018.