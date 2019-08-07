Families have many safe biking options in the North Country

Photo provided An early poll for the New York State 115th District Assembly race shows Billy Jones (pictured above) with a 9 point lead over challenger Kevin Mulverhill.

Summer is in full swing here in the North Country, and families are taking advantage of the warm weather and long days by spending more time outdoors. Bike riding can be a great way to stay fit and healthy as well as explore our region’s extraordinary scenery.

Whether you’re riding for enjoyment or to reach a health goal or simply want to try something new, you should always wear a helmet and other protective gear and follow all traffic safety rules to help prevent accidents and ensure cyclists and drivers can share the road responsibly.

Cycling has many health benefits. It’s a low-impact activity, so it’s easy on the joints and provides an aerobic workout, builds muscle, promotes lung and heart health and can boost brain power and strengthen your immune system. Bike riding can also be a great way to shed calories. On average, a person who weighs 180 pounds and rides at a moderate speed will burn approximately 650 calories per hour. Additionally, biking can help improve coordination and balance.

There are a wealth of opportunities for families to safely enjoy bike riding in the North Country, from the bicycle paths on the Terry Gordon Trail in Plattsburgh and the mountain bike trails at Saranac Lake’s Dewey Mountain Recreation Center, to the dirt roads at Deer River State Forest and the backroads of Champlain Valley. Our health doesn’t have to take a backseat this summer and neither should our safety. It’s important to remember that biking can involve risks, and teaching our children safe habits can lead to a lifetime of safe choices. Wearing a helmet is recommended for all ages, but children younger than 14 must wear an approved helmet under state law.

To ensure a safe ride when sharing the road, cyclists should be extra cautious around intersections and highway ramps – especially in Plattsburgh where cloverleaf exits connect to local streets. They should also watch out for opening car doors and cars that are pulling into traffic, and wear bright-colored clothing to ensure they can be seen by motorists and pedestrians alike. And for those who ride at night, state law requires cyclists have a front light and a red rear light.

In livable rural communities like ours, biking can also be an alternative mode of transportation for many. Like motorists, individuals riding on our roads must adhere to traffic rules, such as staying in their lane, signaling before turns and yielding to emergency vehicles and pedestrians. Drivers should also be on the lookout for cyclists and stay at least 3 feet away from cyclists when passing, and beware of children who may dart out into the road.

We’re lucky to have so many places where our families can go bike riding and explore all the North Country has to offer. As we take advantage of these wonderful opportunities, let’s remember that safety comes first. My door is always open. If you have questions about this or any other community issue, please contact my office at 518-562-1986 or at JonesB@nyassembly.gov.