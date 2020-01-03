FAQ regarding our Support Journalism campaign

File photo Dan Alexander Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

Since The Sun and Vermont Eagle launched the Support Local Journalism campaign, I’ve had an opportunity to talk with dozens of readers and community leaders about our efforts. A number of questions come up regarding what we are trying to accomplish.

1. Why doesn’t The Sun and Vermont Eagle just charge an annual subscription rate, like other newspapers?

Our business model has roots in both the paid and free newspaper industry. As such, we see the pros and cons of both models, which have brought us to the conclusion that we need to develop a plan that incorporates the strength of each model to best serve the community. Despite increased competition in the advertising arena, going forward, we will continue to rely on advertising for the majority of our revenue. This requires The Sun and Eagle to offer our advertising clients saturated coverage of each zip code in the desired communities.

We also learned from the experiences of other publications in the northeast. In the past few years, two downstate weekly publications attempted to go from a free model to a paid subscription model. These publications were unable to generate enough paid subscriptions to remain viable, and they quickly went out of business. Our intent is to survive – and thrive – on advertising revenues supplemented by the support of our generous readers. We also feel that we provide a valuable service to the communities we serve and don’t want an inability to pay to stand in the way of a reader learning critical information about their community.

2. What do you plan to do with the money you generate from this campaign?

It isn’t glamorous, but the money generated from our readers will help us offset continued increases in the cost of the three Ps – printing, postage, and people. Starting with tariffs on newsprint a couple of years ago, paper costs rose steeply and have now begun to level off at a rate much higher than pre-2017 levels. Postal rates continue to increase and will be increasing again in January. Personnel costs, including health care, increase each year. Our hope is that this campaign will not only allow us to cover these cost increases but may also allow us to expand our local news coverage.

3. Is there a goal or target in mind?

We would like to see approximately 5% to 7% of our readers make a contribution, which would have roughly 3,500 to 5,000 readers stepping forward with a voluntary subscription out of more than 71,000 homes we deliver to each week. Altogether, that would raise about half of the cost our news gathering department.

4. Is this your last-ditch attempt to stay in business?

Not at all. We are reaching out to our readers for support before it is too late – not after the die has been cast. Undoubtedly, it is a time of change for local newspapers. However, if this initiative reaches its target and some other services we are exploring, we expect that Sun Community News, along with the Eagle, will continue covering local news and events well into the future.

5. How much does it cost to send me a newspaper?

On average, it costs us just under 50 cents a week to print the newspaper and mail it. The cost of gathering and editing the news costs a little bit more than 50 cents a week per paper, so the total cost of a newspaper, per subscriber, is just over a dollar.

6. How is the campaign going?

We’re off to a good start. My sincerest thanks go to those who have already made the decision to support local journalism by sending in a contribution. It’s been tremendously gratifying to speak with so many people who value our newspapers and recognize why we need to succeed.

As of Dec. 26, we’ve received a total of $4,903 from 111 subscribers and we’ve received another 142 free requested subscriptions.

If you haven’t yet made a contribution, please consider doing so by sending us a check along with the form available inside this edition, or by going to request.suncommunitynews.com from your web browser, then clicking the Enhanced Subscription Request bullet and following the directions.

And if you have any further questions regarding the campaign, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at dan@suncommunitynews.com. ■