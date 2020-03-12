Fear Not, Judge Not

File photo Dan Alexander Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

Each day we learn more, and better understand, the threats we face from the Coronavirus, now known as COVID-19.

At the time of this writing, there are 109,785 worldwide confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 60,694 people have recovered, while 3,801 others have died. This information was taken March 8th from an “interactive web-based dashboard” hosted by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

You can check out this dashboard online at https://qz.com/1814380/interactive-map-from-johns-hopkins-shows-coronavirus-in-real-time/

Sadly, these events are nothing new. Since the beginning of time, humanity has battled all types of infectious diseases, and the absolute worse was the Bubonic Plague, which killed hundreds of millions in previous centuries.

Since those early days, we continue to face pandemics from cholera, flu, HIV/AIDS, Ebola, Zika, SARS, polio, and West Nile Virus, to name just a few.

Fortunately, advances in scientific and medical research, as well as communication awareness, has better prepared us to defend ourselves against these invasions.

Using the common knowledge we’ve developed over time will once again allow us to protect ourselves and those we love.

The above statistics from Johns Hopkins clearly demonstrate that this virus, while deadly, is not an automatic death warrant. We know that the vast majority of those who have succumbed had immune deficiencies. Those at high risk must take extra precautions to avoid infection until a vaccine is discovered.

The best advice is for each of us to be proactive not only by washing our hands regularly but avoiding putting ourselves at risk with unnecessary travel, especially to areas where the virus has already spread.

Being such a mobile population these days, and living near the border of another country, none of us should judge others who take the precaution of wearing a mask or gloves, refuse to shake one’s hand or give a customary hug or kiss. Some ultra-cautious individuals might even avoid handling paperwork or brochures, opting instead to use their cell phones to take a picture or request that you scan and send it to them.

Like most of the viruses in recent years that have been highly publicized, this too will fade in time and be replaced by another contagion that will raise the fear level, but each of these events creates new common practices that will assist us, even with things like the common cold.

Getting available vaccinations, coughing into your elbow, keeping a vile of hand sanitizer in your pocket or purse, and yes, washing your hands frequently and avoiding touching your face will just have to become instinctive if we want to ensure our well-being and survival. ■