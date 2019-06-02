Hatred leads us nowhere

File photo Dan Alexander

I was taught as a young child that hatred is an emotional cancer that ultimately leads to nothing but regrettable actions and generally has a way of circling back around to unintended consequences.

When our actions are driven by hate, we fail to see how they affect so many others.

So when New York lawmakers gave final passage to legislation that would allow President Trump’s state tax returns to be released to congressional committees, it got me to questioning if their hatred for the president overrides their concerns for constituents?

How much time and money has already been spent trying to find a way to derail the current administration instead of doing the jobs our elected officials were sent to Albany and Washington to do?

It’s bad enough that Washington is fixated on destroying the Trump presidency, does Albany now need to make it a priority also?

Has heavy-handed political competition turned the halls of government, designed to serve the people, into an opportunistic weapon upon political rivals?

While polls show the majority of the nation is ready to move on from the search for the impeachment grail, it’s clear the fight is far from over.

Government behavior has become so irrational in recent years it’s easy to be paranoid over what comes next.

Case in point, after receiving my 2019 property assessments, I was shocked to see my home value increased 11 percent and office value jumped by 24 percent. While awaiting an opportunity to speak with the assessor, I learned from other property owners how their properties have also been subject to abnormally large increases.

While questioning the assessor on how properties could take such a sharp leap when the communities are shrinking and median sale prices are down by nearly 60 percent, he explained it was natural for values to rise according to the formula provided by the state. That’s when my paranoia set in as I began to question if the “Get Trump Syndrome” had played a role in New York state property values?

It’s not often that the government doesn’t desire more money to spend, but they don’t like to be blamed for raising taxes. What if they can blame the increased taxes on our property values and use that new staggering figure to heap more blame on Mr. Trump’s tax breaks for removing our ability to deduct those property taxes from our federal returns, thus making it all Mr. Trump’s fault?

If so, are we now mere pawns in this ongoing strategic political game?