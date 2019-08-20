Health-care access for all of North Country

Elise Stefanik Official Congressional Photo

My constituents in the North Country are increasingly concerned about the cost of health care – and with good reason.

A growing number of Americans are delaying or even avoiding needed care for themselves or family members because they are worried about surprise medical bills, prescription drug prices or uncertainty about what their insurance may cover. That is why my work in Congress has focused on common-sense solutions that aim to lower health-care costs and expand quality and accessible care for North Country families, veterans and military families.

People need access to quality health care. Whether they have a minor ailment or chronic illness, a doctor should be within a reasonable travel distance and offer services that are easy to navigate on a regular basis and affordable for their family’s budget.

Local community health centers, which have been around for more than 50 years, are a tried and true solution. They can be found in thousands of rural and urban neighborhoods all across America, and throughout the North Country. The care a community health center offers is both affordable and effective at helping people manage health conditions that, if left unchecked, would force them to seek costlier care at a hospital emergency room.

Health centers not only treat illnesses, they also reach beyond the conventional medical chart to address and prevent the underlying factors that can make people sick — lack of nutrition, stress, substance abuse and mental-health conditions.

I have been fortunate to visit with many of the people who work at health centers in my district – Hudson Headwaters, North Country Family Health and the Community Health Center of North Country – which collectively provide more than 95,000 people in North Country with critical health services. Their work as problem-solvers in public health – whether it is bringing needed dental services to children in schools or addressing the opioid epidemic with innovative treatments to break the cycle of addiction – has made a local, life-saving impact.

I’m proud to work across the aisle with my colleagues in Congress to extend critical funding for health centers before it expires on Sept. 30. Legislation I introduced, “The Community Health Investment, Modernization and Excellence (CHIME) Act,” has laid the groundwork to stabilize funding for health centers so they can continue to build the workforce, facilities and services to reach more people.

There is bipartisan agreement that a long-term funding extension will not only improve health care for families but also deliver health-care cost savings to American taxpayers. I was honored to be awarded a 2019 Distinguished Community Health Champion Award from the National Association of Community Health Centers in March of this year for my advocacy of quality and affordable health care access in rural communities.

We must not only support health-care solutions with proven results, but invest in them. That’s what I’ll continue to do at the federal level. The well-being of our communities depends on it.