If not now, when?

In 1985 while playing a pickup game of softball, I chased down a foul ball.

Even though it hit the ground and there was no play to be made, I charged the ball hard and stuck my left leg in the ground and leaned, apparently awkwardly, with my gloved hand to scoop up the ball.

The next thing I recall is my knee hitting the ground and my body falling over to the side with my left hip laying on top of the left ankle.

In one stupid moment, I had blown out my knee tearing most of the ligaments and much of the cartilage, requiring major reconstructive surgery.

Back then, arthroscopic surgery was still relatively new. My operation was performed with a 10-inch incision on one side and a 2-inch one on the other side of the knee.

After surgery, I was placed in a cast from the toes to my upper thigh and not allowed to bear any weight on the leg for 10 weeks, at which time I was put in a stable brace for six weeks.

Once removed, the leg had badly atrophied, and both my knee and ankle had lost nearly all ability to flex.

Four months removed from the incident, I find myself in physical therapy under the care of a short, muscle-bound, sadistic version of Arnold Schwarzenegger. I learned during the first few weeks of light therapy that the therapist seemed to enjoy sneaking up on patients when they least expected it and force that knee joint to bend farther than the Lord had designed for man.

Once therapy advanced to the stage where I found myself lying face down on the weight bench doing leg lifts, I would never allow him to come from behind and grab my leg at the peak of its flex to stretch it farther without being prepared to resist with all my might.

Through no fault of his, I never achieved full motion back in the knee until some 20 years later, when after a slight sprain in the right knee had me back in physical therapy.

Resisting the inevitable only delayed my healing. That seems pretty clear to me now.

So does resisting the corrections needed to resolve the crisis on our border. Everyone now seems to agree we’ve got a serious crisis. Sooner or later we are going to fix it, so why wait?

We need to insist that Congress quit resisting and do its job. Deal with the pain now, by finding a compromise both sides can live with so we can put this issue, and all the fallout it’s causing, behind us.