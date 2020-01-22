Impeachment: Innocent or guilty?

File photo Dan Alexander Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

Impeachment phase II has now begun.

While many believe they know beyond a shadow of a doubt which way the upcoming trial will turn out, the simple truth is with the wacky way partisan politics seems to be going these days, the real answer is, only time will tell.

We continue to witness the ratcheting up of hardball politics, with each move on the chess table. Both sides are forced to circle the wagons while moving farther left and right to protect the power they now enjoy.

As a kid growing up in the 1960s, I’m reminded of the conflict in Northern Ireland with the feud between the Catholics, who were Nationalists (right), and the Protestants Loyal Unionists (left).

The Protestants wanted the province to remain a part of the United Kingdom while the Catholics wanted the province to become part of the Republic of Ireland.

Caught in the middle, as peacekeepers, were the British Army and the Royal Ulster Constabulary viewing the escalating conflict as terrorism, while the IRA Irish Republican Army viewed the conflict as guerrilla warfare for national independence. Those battles raged on, from 1968 to 1998, and ultimately ended, leading to a power-sharing arrangement in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

It seems odd today to think that two Christian sects, each embracing the core belief of “turning the other check”, could not get along, but it is not unlike what we are experiencing in a prosperous America today.

Could our conflict escalate similarly here at home? Well, think no further than the left-leaning, militant anti-fascists Antifa movement that materialized during the last election and will likely reemerge soon as our national election kicks into high gear. While on the far right, we find groups like the neo-Nazis and the KKK always looking to stir up trouble.

In many ways, our political discontent has been brewing since the impeachment of President Clinton in 1999.

Cooler heads on either side have yet to appear, and anger seems to grow worse daily, ginned up by television talking heads and national media organizations.

When looking back in history, ours, as well as other political conflicts, unless something changes soon to unite the nation’s majority, our evenly divided nation is unfortunately headed for even darker days ahead.

Only time will tell where the guilt and innocence is found and how this period in our nation’s history will be looked upon by future generations when our history will be but a chapter in the past. ■