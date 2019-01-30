Is America irreparably broken?

Has the competition between the parties caused such a divide that our government will fail to function as designed by the founders?

It’s a question we may well learn the answer to in the next few weeks.

The current spiteful and destructive behavior needs to be put aside for the good of the nation.

Far more is at risk than a few superegos among the nation’s three government leaders.

Regardless, if they are sincere in their beliefs, the purpose of government is to debate the issues, resolve any differences and keep the nation safe.

It has been clear for decades that the nation is in need of a major immigration overhaul.

While a wall is at the center of the dispute, far more is needed than just a wall, barrier or whatever terminology the parties can agree to call it.

The serious debate can only take place when both sides are open and willing to listen to each other’s needs.

Oh, and while they are having these deep and fruitful discussions, they should give serious consideration to another issue the nation would like to see: government closures when Congress fails to pass a continuing resolution.

This one is really simple, and I’m certain if put to the vote by the nation’s constituents, would be automatically approved.

Should Congress and the president fail to agree to a budget or a continuing resolution on time, neither party nor their staff members will be paid until they do. They should be banned from using government shutdowns to prove who is right or wrong.

Congress and executive branch members and staff sought their positions because they wanted to serve the country. Failure to do their jobs should not penalize other departments of the government who faithfully carry out their tasks every day.

If it was Congress, the president and their staffs, all whom are required to stay on the job and are the ones going unpaid until they reached a settlement, I doubt we’d ever face another shutdown.

They need to go into a room, shut the door, leave the media out in the cold and come out with a piece of legislation that makes all Americans proud.

To heck with who got the better of whom. We want to see them all standing on the podium, united, smiling and holding hands, while letting the world know America still works.