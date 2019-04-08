Join AuSable Valley Rotary Club or it will close

× Expand Photo provided The Ausable Valley Rotary Club is in danger of closing due to a lack of volunteers. If the club folds, many community traditions and scholarships will no longer be provided. Pictured: 2016 scholarship winners.

Is voluntarism dying in our communities? Last year, Lake Placid’s Kiwanis Club folded after more than 90 years of service due to dwindling membership. The impact on people in our community has been significant. Traditions such as the Teddy Bear Picnic, the elementary school dictionary project and Greenwood Valentine’s party were taken over by the Rotary Club of Lake Placid. Other former Kiwanis projects such as sponsorship of Boy Scouts Troop 8010 in Lake Placid were taken over by Lions.

Photo provided Martha Pritchard Spear is a past president of the Rotary Club of Lake Placid (2017-18.) She used to live in Upper Jay and now lives in Lake Placid.

But Kiwanis’s thousands of dollars in cash donations to nonprofits, scholarships and awards for local students have been discontinued.

Now we have learned that the Rotary Club of AuSable Valley may close at the end of this fiscal year for the same reason: fewer people wanting to make the commitment to become active members.

The impact on the local population is going to be major, from the loss of tens of thousands of scholarship dollars for AuSable Valley and Keene Central students, to the maintenance of the pavilion at Douglas Memorial Park near the covered bridge in Jay.

Club President Stephanie Battisti said, “I don’t want it to end. But we need more people who are really interested in doing things for the community.”

The Rotary Club of AuSable Valley was founded in 1932. At its largest, there were 35 members; now there are seven. The club’s service area encompasses Wilmington to Port Kent.

Peter Prescott of Keeseville joined the club about 40 years ago. I asked Peter how it feels to know that this club that has had such a big impact on the community and been such a big part of his life for so long, is ending. He said, “I’ve watched it coming over the years. People are more money-conscious and have different priorities.”

Here is a sampling of the Rotary Club of AuSable Valley’s projects:

They built and maintain the pavilion at the Jay covered bridge near the tennis courts.

The club has raised tens of thousands of dollars from the community for scholarships for graduates of AuSable Valley and Keene Central schools, as much as $12,000 annually.

Photo provided Rotary Pavilion at Jay covered bridge.

They do a twice-yearly highway cleanup on Route 9N from the Jay reststop 2.3 miles toward AuSable Forks.

They sponsor the education of an 8-year-old boy in third grade in Mexico.

The Rotary Club of AuSable Valley has a strong foreign exchange program.

They helped develop the kids trail system that was dedicated to a little boy that was killed, Henry’s Trail, which is behind the Tops in AuSable Forks where the baseball and soccer fields are.

If they continue past June 30, the Rotary Club of AuSable Valley would like to help renovate the pavilion in AuSable Forks across the river by the ball fields. The bathrooms need to be repaired, the kitchen is in rough shape and the building has been condemned because of water and ice damage.

Battisti says, “With Rotary International behind us, there are many grants available that will bring money into the community and do some good.”

The Rotary Club of AuSable Valley meets twice a month on the second Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and fourth Wednesdays at 6 p.m. for a potluck dinner. Members pay $5 per meeting in addition to annual dues that are $120.

“We hope that some employers out there will remember the tradition of sponsoring their best employees to be Rotarians. Or older family members can sponsor younger ones,” remarked Battisti.

We hope this article will spur some individuals in the AuSable Forks, Jay, Keene, Keene Valley, Wilmington, Keeseville and Port Kent communities to look into becoming members of the Rotary Club of AuSable Valley.

It is such a worthwhile and impactful volunteer commitment. It’s an investment in your community and a better world for all. For more info, go to rotary.org or contact Battisti at 518-637-1018 or stephbattisti@yahoo.com.