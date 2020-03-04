Lessons to learn from COVID-19

File photo Dan Alexander Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

The coronavirus and its effects on the earth’s population and the many daily decisions we and others make have all come under intense scrutiny.

In this worldwide pandemic scare are many lessons to be learned about how we conduct our lives, the investments we make, and even simple hygienic choices we make throughout the day.

Lesson one is not to overreact or panic:

We should take comfort in knowing that in this country our medical expertise, and already in place safeguards, should improve our chances of limiting the overall impact on the nation.

Lesson two is that contagions, politics, and finances create the worst possible public reaction.:

Election year or not, this is no time for either side to “weaponize” a virus for either political or financial gain.

Just like it’s not ok to charge 500% more for an antiviral mask than it was before this virus began to spread, it also not ok to use this virus as an opportunity to score political points. This is a time to unite and work together. Not just in this country but worldwide as we share research and knowledge to defend against major outbreaks that sooner or later could reach our loved ones.

Lesson three shows us the risks of outsourcing important raw materials and certain critical production facilities outside the continent:

We are just beginning to learn that we may face many shortages in pharmaceutical components and other imported products due to short-sided corporate profiteers. We’ve become far too dependent on China, and from this experience, we should recognize the need to rebalance our manufacturing supply chain practices.

Lesson four is basic personal hygiene:

We should have known from a young age, and this is that mother was always right about washing our hands and touching our face. Influenza is far more deadly here in the U.S. than COVID-19 yet the best weapon we have for avoiding the spread of it is to wash our hands regularly and avoids rubbing our eyes and touching our faces.

All deadly threats are best handled with common sense, a clear-headed approach and transparency. These reactions should come as no surprise to anyone, yet it’s the simple things we’ve learned in the past that are the last things we seem to think about whenever we are faced with something new.

Our human frailties cause us to react too slowly when something new surprises us, and we refuse to acknowledge that we need help.

Let’s all do our part to ensure this virus doesn’t get a foothold here by following the advice of our national experts and don’t forget to wash those hands frequently. ■