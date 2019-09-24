Let the voters decide

× Expand File photo Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

Ever since the day after our last presidential election, the Democrats have been resisting the current administration with every conceivable approach they can muster.

Try as they have, nothing they’ve tried nor has anything the media reported derailed his administration, yet.

Democrats anxious to impeach President Donald Trump scored a modest victory of sorts recently when the House Judiciary Committee voted to launch a formal investigation that resulted in the adoption of articles of impeachment for consideration by the full House.

Despite being far from the 218 votes they’d need to pass the articles of impeachment, a majority of House Democrats now favor launching a formal inquiry.

Still, other lawmakers, even those who support the effort, seem unsure any of the multitudes of offenses they believe Trump has committed would make the strongest case for his removal. That uncertainty over the exact target of a potential impeachment remains the major obstacle in this effort.

Depending on your perspective, Democrats in the House, have failed to win over the broader public opinion despite the support of the left-leaning national media outlets.

For many months, the debate over impeachment had centered on the allegations that finally came out of the two-year Mueller investigation.

But Muller’s failure to pursue the president’s indictment or to specifically recommend action by Congress has prompted some impeachment supporters to argue that there are better targets for the Judiciary Committee to pursue.

Last week when President Trump fired his National Security Advisor John Bolten, an appointment Democrats railed over when he was first named and continued to claim he was far too extreme. After his firing they claimed Bolten was a stable influence on the president and his firing was a sign of grave instability for the country.

Proving the one thing consistent in the Democrats efforts; When you are a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Unfortunately, the Democrats haven’t found the perfect nail in the haystack to put into Trump’s presidency, yet still, they persist.

As we move closer to the 2020 campaign, it would seem more fertile ground would be found putting up a formidable Democrat candidate to defeat Trump and rally the country to get behind all their candidates instead of looking back to undo the 2016 election.

It’s time for the voters to decide if Trump should remain or be removed from the White House.

If Trump wins re-election, the Democrats may find they’ve wasted two years of House control seeking his removal, and the American public may not look favorably upon those efforts when it comes time to pull voting levers for congressional candidates.