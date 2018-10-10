Life in the middle

Perhaps because I am a middle child, but I always found the path in the middle very comfortable.

The pressure of being the oldest where much is expected and the pampering provided to the youngest who received everything on a platter never seemed all that fair when I was younger.

But as an adult, I realized being the middle child provided me with the independence and the ability to see the pros and cons of my big brother on my right and little sister on my left.

Perhaps that’s why I am a strong advocate of the balanced, independent approach to most things.

After watching the hysteria caused last week by the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, it seems clear to me that neither the right nor the left will ever be satisfied.

It’s either all or nothing, which leads to nothing but constant turmoil.

The Democrats were determined to right the wrong when President Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland, and he was refused a hearing or a vote by the Republican-led Senate in 2016.

Resurrecting a remark made by Sen. Joe Biden back in the 1990s that no Supreme Court nominee should be considered in a year when a new president will be seated allowing the electorate to have a say in the nomination choice.

With both serving on the DC Court of Appeals, Judge Garland joined 27 out of 28 opinions written by Judge Kavanaugh, while Judge Kavanaugh joined 28 out of 30 of Judge Garland’s rulings.

The point is neither side wins when they refuse to work together. Even though Justice Kavanaugh has now been confirmed, the Democrats will go to any extent to delegitimize his position with the hope of eventually removing him from the court.

Sooner or later, perhaps even in the upcoming midterm elections held in November, the Democrats will once again gain a majority where they will seek to undo what the Republicans have been undoing in the last two years since they took control.

As a nation facing even greater political turmoil in the days ahead, we can’t maintain this nuclear environment. We’ll accomplish far more if the parties find a way to unite the country in the middle and seek an equal balance that is fair to all concerned.