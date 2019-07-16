Listening to the needs of local highway departments

Photo provided An early poll for the New York State 115th District Assembly race shows Billy Jones (pictured above) with a 9 point lead over challenger Kevin Mulverhill.

Whether transporting products for a small business, going to work or getting their kids to school, folks in the North Country depend on our local roads and bridges that get them where they need to go. That’s why this summer I’m touring our local highway departments to learn how the state can better serve their needs.

It’s been a busy week to start off July, touring nine town highway garages over three days. I kicked off my tour with local highway superintendents in the towns of Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls and Plattsburgh, followed by rides and discussions with highway and town supervisors of Burke, Bellmont and Chateaugay in Franklin County. I’ve also visited the northern Clinton County towns of Champlain, Chazy and Mooers, and I plan to visit the remaining towns in my district throughout the summer.

As part of each tour, I’ve hosted roundtable discussions with town supervisors and village mayors to listen to their concerns. I have learned much from our discussions regarding the needs of our local municipalities. Throughout the year, local highway departments are busy repairing pavement, guide rails, bridges, drainage systems and traffic signs as well as removing litter and debris. In the winter months, local highway crews are out day and night, plowing and de-icing local roads, to ensure safety for the traveling public.

While major thoroughfares get the most attention, maintaining local infrastructure is just as important. A 2017 report from the Office of the State Comptroller showed that town-owned bridges are more likely to be structurally deficient than bridges owned by other local entities, especially in rural towns. Last summer, the families who live on Cold Brook Road in Saranac experienced this firsthand when the Cold Brook Bridge was unexpectedly shut down due to structural deficiencies. The emergency closure forced 18 families to resort to an incredibly bumpy 25-minute detour that significantly increased commute times, put families at risk due to potentially delayed emergency services and threatened the safety of seniors on their way to local health-care facilities.

To help repair and replace the North Country’s roads and bridges, I fought for a 2019-20 state budget that provides $438.1 million for the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPs) and $39.7 million for the Marchiselli Program. These programs help municipalities to complete much-needed road and bridge maintenance projects. Additionally, during the final weeks of the 2019 legislative session, I helped secure $65 million in Extreme Winter Recovery funding. North Country families are no strangers to the harsh conditions that winter weather can bring, and these funds will offer critical relief to our communities.

I look forward to continuing my highway department tour and learning firsthand from those who work on our local infrastructure. I’ll always fight to invest in our roads and bridges so our families can travel safely and our businesses can continue getting the job done. My door is always open. Please contact my office at 518-562-1986 or JonesB@nyassembly.gov.