Love ‘em or hate ‘em

It should come as no surprise to anyone that we live in turbulent times, and while some areas seem to be improving, others continue to spin out of control.

As far as this nation is concerned “The Guy” (someday hopefully “The Gal”) in the big white house has always been a lightning rod for public opinion.

But in recent years, we’ve seen the divide, resentment, resistance and yes, even outright hatred growing for whoever has sat in the big chair.

No one seems very pleased about it: families squabble during the holidays over it. Friends avoid the subject altogether while others avoid making a misstep by uttering political incorrectness during casual conversation that might offend someone.

Right now, it seems communication in nearly all forms must be carefully crafted to avoid offense at all cost. Even clothing can cause an unintended public disturbance.

There will always be people who approach things from different perspectives and whose views may differ from yours. It’s been true since the beginning of time, and nothing will ever change that simple fact.

But there is a lesson to be learned from all this, and it’s one we’ve known but has a habit of sneaking up on even the best of us.

It’s as clear as the sky is blue. Simply put, hatred is corrosive.

Like rust underneath a car, it slowly eats away at the sturdy, metal fabric, and before you know it, it’s spreading everywhere. If not put into check, pieces start falling off and over time what was once a shiny prize is now nothing but an ugly bucket of bolts.

As we head into the new year, our elected officials, the media and the voters have some choices to make. Allow our hatred to continue to fester and eat away at our union, or seek solutions to find mutually acceptable paths to solving problems with our health care, budget, immigration, infrastructure, education, drug addiction and so many more issues plaguing our nation.

Looking back in the past will do nothing to address the core issues facing the nation except waste more time, dollars and continue to feed the corrosive beast that is driving us further apart.

The recent coverage of President Bush’s passing and the service he rendered to the nation should serve as a reminder to us that we can learn to overlook our difference and seek the solutions for the good of the nation.