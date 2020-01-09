Mandatory school mergers

Photo provided John McClaughry John McClaughry is vice president of the Ethan Allen Institute (www.ethanallen.org)

After literally more than 100 years of intermittent trying, Vermont’s educational leadership succeeded in giving its bureaucracy the power and duty to force mergers of Vermont’s public schools into larger districts (Act 46).

After a cautious nudge in the direction of consolidation by Commissioner Richard Cate (2007), Commissioner and Secretary of Education Armando Vilaseca put his energy behind the drive that led to Act 46.

In his final appearance before the House Education Committee in 2013, Vilaseca said: “We don’t need 272 school districts.” A committee member inquired whether Vilaseca thought regionalization ought to be legislatively mandated. Vilaseca replied that school board members and superintendents told him “we’ll never do this ourselves. There has to be some sort of hammer.”

After that session, Vilaseca told a reporter that “after seven or eight years, if the districts haven’t joined together, then the state will come in.” Within four years Vilaseca’s hammer had fallen, and the agency and state board plowed ahead to complete the mandatory consolidation process.

For decades the advocates’ argument was that the existence of 272 school districts in a state with (by 2017) 80,000 public school students produced fragmentation, duplication, inefficiency, inequalities, economic cost and educational shortcomings. Their remedy, always the first resort of people with the centralizing mentality, was to convert public school governance into a far more orderly and manageable state-led system, that would produce “savings”, administrative conveniences, and better outcomes.

Act 46 declared that its purpose was “to encourage and support local decisions and actions.” Most Vermonters probably think of “local” as their town or city. In the public education world, “local” means anything beneath the State level, operating under state-determined rules and requirements.

A more candid statement would have been, to support local decisions among the limited options defined and offered by the Agency and State Board of Education. The educrats have always bemoaned, at least privately, the intrusion of local school boards, parents and taxpayers into what ought to be an enterprise conceived and guided by experts.

At least two tuition towns (Chelsea and Ludlow) saved parental choice by closing schools before being forced into a merger. Ten Northeast Kingdom tuition towns formed the NEK Choice district and thus preserved their K-12 choice. Other towns, like Westfield and Elmore, were swallowed up and lost choice. Once a town enters a unified union school district, it will prove to be almost impossible to ever get out...

Probably the best, albeit most revolutionary, reform now would be for the legislature to establish universal parental choice with state-issued portable tuition scholarships, and let the merged districts and independent schools compete to attract pupils and revenue by offering personalized learning opportunities, flexible pathways, quality results, and services that meet the needs of their customers.

No presently conceivable Vermont legislature will do this. That idea would terrify the constellation of stakeholders determined to defend their power, privileges and benefits against any uprising of parents demanding better education for their children. ■