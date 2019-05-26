Memorial Day in America

File photo Dan Alexander

Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday of May honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades while others view it only as the beginning of summer.

While a return to nice weather is always a welcomed sight, we must never forget, nor fail, to appreciate the sacrifices made by brave friends, family and perfect strangers when they put their lives on the line to defend the lives and freedoms we enjoy today.

Putting themselves in harm’s way requires great valor and bravery.

My grandfather served in World War I, my father in World War II and my brother-in-law during the Vietnam conflict. Three men, I respect immensely not just for their sacrifices but for the way they conducted their lives after serving the nation. For them, Memorial Day was always a special day to remember their fallen and injured comrades.

I recall too, the pride they showed in their service. Grandfather was always the polished soldier who could fit in his uniform till the day he passed and proudly wore it annually in hometown Pittsburgh parades.

We see those same traits in so many who’ve served our nation in a similar way. Their dedication to country, fellow humans and placing the needs of others before themselves is seared into who they were then and who they are today.

Facing the enemy and realizing the heavy responsibility they carried on their shoulders provides them a perspective to value the liberty and freedoms we in so many ways take for granted in our busy lives.

Without a doubt, the military profession should be the highest honored profession we have in the country.

I hope we will all join together throughout the region on this Memorial Day to honor those who sacrificed everything for us, but I also ask that you give thought to those who have returned wounded or those who may not be getting the care they need financially or emotionally.

Lastly, I encourage you to also give thought to the hardship placed on families who have watched their loved ones leave home to serve the nation. The pain of separation and the fear of losing that loved one must also not be forgotten.