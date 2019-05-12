Mother’s Day 2019

File photo Dan Alexander

On behalf of the entire staff here at The Sun, we join with all the daughters and sons wishing mom a beautiful day.

Our culture has changed in so many ways over the decades, but one thing that has not, is a mother’s love and caring for her children.

All too often, children don’t appreciate everything a mother has done for them until they have children of their own. It’s then they see things through a different set of eyes and begin to realize the importance of the relationship.

Setting aside this special day gives us all the time to pause and reflect on the role not only your mom played to raise you, but the true value all mothers bring to the process of bringing life to the next generation and teaching them the skills needed to live a productive life.

It’s somewhat ironic that current events are painting some mothers in a bad light these days after the recent college cheating scandal. While laws may have been broken, it only serves as further proof what a mother will do to ensure her children are given every opportunity in life, even if prison is the price to be paid.

Life, as we know it today, is hectic and sometimes challenging with many distractions to easily cause children to be lead astray, but most moms will find the strength, courage and wisdom to overcome any obstacle when the long-term care of their child is at risk.

Mothers have a unique way of coping with their children in a way fathers don’t. Their natural ability to ignore bad attitudes, overlook messy rooms, missed school assignments, slights, insults, piles of dirty laundry and other disrespectful behavior seems like a magical instinct they were blessed with at birth.

I’m sure each of us can look back at what our mothers did for us and wonder what would have become of us had mom not been there.

And for those who may have lost their mom at an early stage in life and didn’t have the benefits of her physically beside you during the good and bad times, I’ll bet somewhere inside you knew she was there if only in spirit. A mother’s love, as they say, conquers all.

So to my mother, mother-in-law and all mothers out there today living and deceased, we say thank you from the very bottom of our hearts as we send you our deepest love on your special day.