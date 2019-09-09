No time to procrastinate

File photo Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

We’re all guilty when it comes to pushing off the tough tasks to a later date. Our government entities are far worse when it comes to kicking the can down the road.

Politicians won’t risk a single vote when it comes to addressing a high wire issue that could backfire and go badly very quickly. Leave it to President Trump to light a fire on the China trade issue to get the world spinning a little hotter.

By most accounts, economists, politicians, and even the media agree that China’s been eating our lunch over the last few decades. It was easier to go along than it was to aggressively challenge our number one geopolitical competitor, with so much at stake.

In the age-old battle between a free democracy and a communist regime, we’ve seen Chinese policies that forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft and other trade practices that have enabled Chinese state-owned enterprises to deprive U.S. companies by diverting profits that otherwise would have gone to them.

Over the years since we open relations with China, we’ve gone through periods of tension followed by periods of stabilization but more often than not the stabilization was brought about by unbalanced concessions on the part of the U.S. No one wins in a trade war, but at some point in our relationship, the U.S. needed to stand up and demand fair trade practices that benefit both nations.

There is more than enough room to criticize the Trump approach, but at the core of the dispute with trade, China must realize the U.S. is fully committed to resolving these issues now versus later. Unfortunately, in the past, our leaders have agreed to solutions that favored China since we still held the upper hand. As times and conditions have changed, we can no longer negotiate in this manner.

We can only hope that the President’s unconventional political approach to the negotiations tip China’s imbalance to a more favorable outcome for the U.S. and set the stage for more level treatment in the future.

Additionally, since manufacturing and advanced technology have national security implications, the need to protect these sources of U.S. economic growth, competitiveness, and security have strategic importance with the U.S. defense industry, that has long been skeptical about Chinese intentions.

If not now, we may never be in a better position to take up the challenge of the long-term strategic competition with China.