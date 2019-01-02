Optimism heading into 2019

Change is the one thing you can always depend on in life.

I learned long ago that resisting change serves no real purpose. It is going to happen whether we embrace it or not. As a result, I believe accepting change and dealing with it before it deals with you has served us well at The Sun.

Over the last few years, as the daily newspaper distribution has drastically declined, The Sun’s longtime, direct mail free distribution program has grown significantly.

So much so, that in the next few weeks, we will be converting the size of The Sun to a broadsheet format which will expand the length of each page by roughly five inches.

The longer page will not only allow the many different sized pre-printed inserts to fit better inside the paper, but it will permit our news and creative staffs greater opportunity to use the new space.

In 2019, we also hope to continue our production department expansion, to improve the color reproduction quality while reducing spoilage and seeking new ways to increase productivity and efficiency.

While we deal with fun changes, we also face several daunting challenges. Last year’s newsprint tariffs scare, which artificially increased the cost of paper by 40 percent, has yet to be reduced, with paper mills continuing to charge the inflated price for newsprint.

The paper increase, coupled with an announced price increase by the United States Postal Service (USPS) for saturation mail, has us working closely to examine our costs. The Postal Service has basically “admitted” that it did not realize how high the 8.5 percent increase would be after juggling all of the computations.

USPS also failed to recognize that some types of mailers, like The Sun, have no choice, given the rural geography of the North Country, but to enter the mail at the sectional postal centers.

Due to the decline of small businesses in many of our rural communities, advertising support is not what it once was, which has us looking seriously at other distribution models and ways to maintain the local news coverage we’ve provided for over 70 years.

Despite the challenges, small businesses like ours have learned to be resilient. We recognize the essential role we play delivering the local news and advertising so critical to the local economy, and we remain confident in our ability to continue to do so with your support and encouragement.

Here’s to a healthy and prosperous 2019 for all!