Pride and division

File photo Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

Last weekend during the heatwave, I had the chance to watch several television programs on the 50th anniversary of the NASA moon landing by Apollo 11.

It was most interesting reliving some of those memorable days back in the ’60s and reflecting on America today.

The world came to a complete stop as man stepped foot on the lunar surface only a few years removed from Pres. Kennedy’s bold declaration that we would land on the moon before the end of the decade.

Without the aid of today’s computer technology, once the challenge was embraced, the nation went about developing the machines and knowledge to accomplish the mission, and the nation was behind them through the Mercury and Gemini phases.

Then came the disaster of Apollo 1, and a congressional hearing was held for the cause of the launchpad fire that killed three astronauts during testing.

Republicans and Democrats faced off over who was to blame. Democrat Walter Mondale believed the money spent going to the moon was a waste. He believed the funds were better spent on national humanitarian issues.

Astronaut Frank Borman was asked the pointed question of blame, and his answer was a simple one. Yes, there were mistakes made, but we were all to blame.

Borman explained, we always knew there was a risk of fire, but we thought it would occur in space. Good men and women never imagined it would occur on Earth.

As citizens, we all took great pride in their accomplishments, but at the same time, the nation faced great division over the Vietnam War and racial tension was still high.

Together, we mourned the senseless assignations of John Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy.

That’s what got me thinking about the differences between now and then. We had great differences during that time, but as a nation, we united in times of joy, victory, defeat and tragedy — unlike today.

It seems to me that when one of those events occurs today, we use it as an opportunity to divide versus unite. To point the finger of blame versus offering the arms of consolation as Sen. Mondale did after the congressional hearings of Apollo 1.

Throughout our history, there have always been great differences of opinion, but when it mattered most we found ways to unite - even after the Civil War. Someday once again when we get past this tumultuous time we are currently caught up in, the unity of our great melting pot will surely return.