Prognosticating 2020

File photo Dan Alexander Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

Among the things, I dislike about coverage of national sports are the various articles written about the possible outcomes of future events.

It always seems like a waste of time not only reading the article but placing any faith in the prediction.

The NFL has had some interesting playoff games the past few weeks but the real enjoyment of watching the game doesn’t come from knowing the outcome but from watching the twists and turns of fortunes that are the best part of the game.

If you watched these games, you know what I’m commenting about. If you didn’t watch, you probably have no interest in what took place, so I’m going to try and give you the play-by-play.

More important than the NFL are the upcoming 2020 elections and how our world turmoil will be affected by their outcome.

I have no intention of making any predictions here. Our role is neither to take sides nor endorse candidates and certainly not to pick winners and losers.

But like most national elections we have in this country, the outcomes have a significant impact on our lives.

No matter which side of the fence you sit on, or if you are a fence straddler, we’ll all be keeping an eye on the upcoming primary races set to start Feb. 11 in nearby New Hampshire.

As the races heat up, we know many of you will have opinions on the candidates, the issues and the controversies that will be sure to bubble to the surface during the year.

So, here are a few predictions we feel confident making: We know we’ll get many letters to the editor from readers looking for us to publish their thoughts and endorsements. We also can confidently predict that many of those running for office will be seeking free coverage.

Our goal is to be a fair arbitrator of the information and requests for space.

Letters to the editor will be closely monitored to ensure the comments are issued based and fair to all.

Once the races begin, candidates will be offered interviews. Major events affecting the candidates may be covered if we view it as hard news, but we will extend comment opportunities to their competitors.

Readers that want to profess their support for candidates, as in the past, will be offered the opportunity to purchase space in the newspaper. We may be a free paper, but space is valuable; fairness can only be accomplished when the paper isn’t perceived as having its thumb on the scale.

As always, questions or concerns about our coverage can be directed to me.

Good luck to all. ■