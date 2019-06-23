Questioning the debate format

File photo Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

The first Democrat presidential debates for 2020 have been announced, and it sounds more like a 2-card, free-for-all mud wrestling event than a professional interview process for selecting the party’s ultimate candidate.

The New York Times penned the upcoming events this way: A former vice president on stage with a self-help author. Three female candidates on one night, three female candidates the next — more than have ever been on the debate stage at once. A 37-year-old is squaring off against two septuagenarians.

Last week’s announcement set the lineups for the debates, airing June 26 and 27, and the 2020 Democrat primary race came into sharper focus. Candidates, strategists and party officials quickly began analyzing the lineups: Is it better to debate on the first night, or is it better to debate on the second night? Who has the advantage and who got shortchanged?

The lineups were randomly decided in a process engineered by the Democratic National Committee to avoid bunching the top-tier candidates in a single night as the Republicans did in 2016. But Friday’s lineup drew criticism because the second night ended up including Democrats with far higher polling numbers, on average.

And so the process begins. Two nights, four hours, so very many candidates all claiming to have what it takes to be the party standard-bearer.

In 2016, the Republicans went through a two-tiered system with the top 10 candidates seated during prime time while the remaining four had an earlier time slot.

The end results from those debates left many voters disappointed with the process. It’s hard to imagine the Democrats coming together behind one candidate after the donnybrook that’s about to start taking place.

Not that anyone is going to listen to me, but I would suggest a different approach.

I would ask Presidents Clinton and Obama to conduct a series of online and televised conversations with four candidates participating. During that time, they would discuss the issues most important to the party faithful. Each candidate would have the opportunity to participate in at least three events with a unique mix of candidates each time. National polls would allow party leaders to narrow the field.

I would avoid confrontations between candidates, yet allow each to speak in-depth about their qualifications and what they would plan to do if nominated.

This less formal approach should let the real person shine through, remove the backstabbing and drama that’s sure to draw blood and would be less likely to create a contested convention.

Once the field is narrowed down in the fall, then move toward the debate format with fewer bodies on stage and more time for each to speak to the issues.