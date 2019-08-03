Respect and understanding for the rule of law

File photo Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

From New York to California, Iowa to Louisiana, high-profile shootings have robbed America of the men and women that have sworn to protect their communities.

What seems like daily news reports of officers being shot and ambushed must never become just another daily occurrence and something that we hear so often we become immune to the shock of it.

Recently we learned of a new level of disrespect, when individuals were throwing buckets of water on officers when they arrive to do their jobs. A uniform soaked in water in one respect is better than soaked in blood and loss of life, but the overall effect still breeds a heightened state of civil unrest.

Those who choose to commit these acts have no respect for themselves, our laws and certainly no respect for life nor common decency. We must get to the root issues that cause these events and seek solutions for the good of all.

Fear, as we all know, is a powerful motivator, and for those who feel oppressed, perhaps this seems like a way of getting attention or even a noble act, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Fear works on both sides of these issues to create doubt and anxiety and only serves to make matters far worse.

The world is dangerous enough but these senseless attacks here in this country seem to be more than random or isolated displays of brutality affecting not only law enforcement officers, but EMTs firefighters and other public servants, who fearlessly answer the call to duty each day.

More deaths nor acts of disrespect will not solve a thing. Until we come together out of mutual understanding, these events will continue to occur, and the more that do will only serve to encourage others to do the same while placing our public servants in the position of overreacting.

The cycle needs to be broken and the best place to start is with the disrespect being shown by our nation’s leaders … one and all.

The last few years have proven that increased disrespect only brings about a greater level of disrespect and violence. Those who encourage, condone or support it in any way must be made to recognize the negative impact they are creating.

We can only hope and pray that understanding, respect and a new appreciation for common decency and moral acceptance begins to infect the hearts and minds of us all as we seek peace and brotherly love for all God’s people.