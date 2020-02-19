Rough days ahead for an industry on the ropes

File photo Dan Alexander Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

Stealing a line from Gordon Lightfoot’s song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”: “The lake, it is said, never gives up her dead when the skies of November turn gloomy.”

The last several months have been really hard on the newspaper Industry, and while our local endeavor here at the Sun isn’t in the big league as are the industry titans, yet the waves they are stirring up, do have an effect even in our tiny corner of the world.

Margaret Sullivan published a great piece last week in the Washington Post titled, “The future of local newspapers just got bleaker: Here’s why we can’t let them die”.

If you are interested in understanding what’s taking place all around us, I encourage you to check it out in the link above. Thanks to one of our loyal supporters, Lance Clark, for sending us the link.

With that article as a backdrop, I can tell you that news like this has the same effect on all newspapers large and small, in the same fashion as the coronavirus outbreak on a cruise ship. It shakes people’s confidence and results in others abandoning the ship before they understand all the facts.

Yes, the coronavirus is scary stuff and there are 15 cases here in the U.S. of as last weekend. No cases here in the North Country, yet the CDC reports there will likely be 14,000 to 36,000 flu deaths in the 2019-20 flue season here in the United States. In comparison, the flu which is here holds a more imminent threat than the coronavirus.

So what do the flu and coronavirus have to do with newspapers?

The major problem facing many newspapers is the lack of local support over the last 20 years. It isn’t the internet, but rather the hedge funds and equity outfits that have plundered and wreaked havoc on the news industry.

They are slashing workforces, degrading quality, increasing prices, selling off assets while maximizing profits to shareholders, all while nobly claiming to protect local journalism and communities.

The Sun is one of many locally-owned community newspapers around the country trying to keep the remnants of a traditional newspaper alive while attempting to weather the “gales of November”, as lyricist Lightfoot said.

Only when local support for what we produce each week wains, will our efforts be short-circuited.

When the bean counters have worn out there welcome and moved on to some new capital venture, our local communities will still require a trusted communication asset that is still (by far) the most significant journalism producers in their local communities, to quote Margaret Sullivan and the Nieman Labs study last fall.

To that end, we thank all of you who have recently contributed to help us stay the course, as we strive to “put 15 more miles behind er’.” ■