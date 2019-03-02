Salisbury Hatchery too valuable to close

Closing the Salisbury Fish Hatchery is a bad idea.

The value of the stocking program to the state, license trends and the costs and impacts associated with closing the hatchery all combine to paint a grim picture of the ramifications of this potential closure.

About 24 percent of both our fishery and our days fished are supported by stocking, which will largely need to be suspended while the system is reworked in the event of this closure.

This will have a significant impact on the quality of the fishery which will likely trickle down through an impact on participation and subsequently a negative economic impact. The anticipated impacts would affect almost all trout stocking programs in the short term, and after stabilizing over the next 5-10 years, capacities would be reduced in perpetuity by an estimated factor of 25 percent.

Nationally, fishing license sales are up about 8 percent. Here in Vermont, that number is reduced to 3 percent.

Why is a state with such rich “outdoor ties,” although still making gains, lagging in this sector?

We should be investing in fisheries infrastructure to take advantage of the national trend, not divesting of infrastructure to our clear detriment.

We do not have declining fishing license sales, but we may well see that trend begin if Salisbury closes. Those early opportunities for success, which imprint so crucially in a developing personality, are key to exposing our youth to the value of outdoor experiences.

Are we willing to risk more of our citizens, our youth, lacking that deeper connection to the landscape? Do we ever want to fall to having a generation which may lack the experience to truly value healthy ecosystems?

I have long said that if one wishes to invest people in land and water conservation, one should teach them to hunt, fish and trap. Give them something to do, give them the knowledge to love it and give them a place to do it. The Salisbury hatchery is a key component of that concept as it relates to fishing.

With the governor’s interest in expanding the Vermont name as an outdoor recreation destination and the $31.6 million economic impact generated through our trout stocking programs, there are compelling arguments for the value of this facility.

The financial shortfall in operational cost could be addressed with a minor license fee increase, and with the current cost of a license at a mere $26, there is certainly room for that.

I hope you will agree and take action.

The time for action is now. Please contact Gov. Phil Scott at 802-828-3333 and Secretary Moore at 802-828-1294 to voice your opposition to this closure.

- Mike Covey is the executive director of the Vermont Traditions Coalition.