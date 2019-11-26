Season of light and joy

File photo Dan Alexander Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

The joys of living life to the fullest are the opportunities to renew and celebrate our traditions. Holiday preparations and events serve to bring family and friends together while strengthening the bonds between them.

Thanksgiving serves as an important kick-off to many of the traditions important in our lives. We each have those that are unique and very personal, but throughout your life, they conjure special memories and warm thoughts of years gone by. Even when we suffer through a difficult period or a meal that went bad, it’s the lasting memory that builds those unique layers of the tradition that further enriches the shared memory.

Unfortunately, as time marches on, so do some of the traditions that stood firm throughout the years. Traditions change as a result of many factors. The passing of time, places and people can affect those events over the years. In some cases only then do we begin to appreciate the value of those traditions and the effort put forth by those who made them special to you.

There is an important lesson in these traditions. The most important lesson is the ability to share your traditions with others, inviting them into the unique experience that was once new to you.

While the tradition may evolve the ability to pass along from previous generations, not only the importance of the tradition but how those individuals from the earlier generations valued and shared the tradition. It’s those stories passed down and shared that make these events so very personal.

It seems harder these days to “get in the holiday mood.” When we reflect on the world, with so much commercialism, anger, and disagreements over faith-based holidays we tend to hold back for fear of offending others.

Joy and faith are still alive, and it’s up to each of us to find it in our lives and share it with those around us, especially those who really need to lighten up a little bit and see what they are missing.

We all need this seasonal celebration to brighten our lives and our world. Keep in mind how you might help the less fortunate, a shut-in neighbor or just a warm greeting to a perfect stranger.

On behalf of our SUN family to you and yours, may your joy and happiness be strongly rooted in family and friends this season, and may the light of love touch your heart like never before.

Thank you.

— Dan Alexander