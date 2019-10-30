Serving North Country seniors in Congress

As the Representative for one of the largest constituencies of seniors in the country, it is my obligation to bring attention to the important issues that surround them and their families. Our district is home to a significant number of seniors who live in rural communities, which can present challenges when it comes to affordable and convenient care.

All elderly Americans deserve our support as they rely on individualized care into their elder years, and it is critical that we pay close attention to meeting their needs. That is why I am proud to have led the reauthorization of the Older Americans Act (OAA), a bipartisan effort that aims to uphold and enhance support for both older Americans and those who care for them.

This five-year authorization not only significantly increases funding, but it improves the delivery and quality of services to older constituents, ensuring that if they prefer to remain in their communities, they can stay there. Programs like Meals on Wheels, which is included in this legislation, are integral to providing seniors with social and nutritional services that they rely on. As part of the reauthorization, I was glad that three critical pieces of my original legislation were included; the Supporting Family Caregivers Act, the Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Act, and the TIME (Trauma-Informed Modernization of Eldercare) for Holocaust Survivors Act.

The Supporting Family Caregivers Act addresses families who are caring for their aging loved ones and encourages the use of individual assessments to identify the needs of those specific caregivers, which allows for more targeted services. Often, seniors who are living in their homes rely on family and community members to assist them in day-to-day tasks, and for transportation to medical appointments, among other places they want to travel to in order to live a fulfilling life. Many seniors in our district rely on close family members to support them, and this approach ensures that both the caregivers, and those who are being cared for, are provided with the opportunity for the best possible health outcomes.

The second piece is a bipartisan effort that I co-led, the Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Act. This heartbreaking disease unfortunately affects a significant number of people in our district, and those who are diagnosed under the age of 60 face specific challenges. This legislation ensures that individuals of any age who live with Alzheimer’s receive full recognition under the law and adequate access to services supported by the Older Americans Act.

Another important, and especially unique, group of older Americans who deserve devoted care are the nearly 80,000 Holocaust Survivors living among us in the United States. The TIME (Trauma-Informed Modernization of Eldercare) for Holocaust Survivors Act specifically codifies into law an existing national center devoted to meeting the specific needs of Holocaust survivors, veterans, and survivors of other historical trauma. We must not ignore the unique risk that institutionalization could present to Holocaust survivors. This legislation seeks to offer opportunities to allow these men and women, who have suffered unconscionably from past trauma, to live healthy and independent lives throughout their elder years.

With the inclusion of my legislation, I was proud to lead the effort to directly benefit North Country seniors. I have been fortunate to visit many of our senior centers and retirement communities where I have the opportunity to serve them meals, and they continually express their growing concerns about resources available to them and their families. They have given us their time as devoted members of our North Country communities, and I feel it is my duty as their Representative in Congress to ensure they are taken care of. No senior should be left without critical services to support them. My offices are devoted to constituent casework on a multitude of issues concerning seniors, including VA benefits and Social Security claims. We have successfully claimed over $1.7 million in Social Security benefits, helped recover over $2.7 million in savings, and positively resolved over 570 cases for North Country seniors.

We must not only continue to assist them in identifying their needs, but also continue to invest in solutions that fulfill those needs – and that’s exactly what the Older Americans Act does. As a member of Congress, I am dedicated to continuing to advocate for our seniors at the federal level and provide constant support for them and their families.

— Rep. Elise Stefanik serves as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 21st congressional district