Sharing the holiday

File photo Dan Alexander Daniel Alexander is the publisher of the Sun Community News

This time of year, we should all think about others and putting a smile on the faces of those we love, and even those we hardly know. Many feel their most profound joy when they can bring a smile to a perfect stranger.

The celebration of Hanukkah and Christmas is all about hope, faith, and love. It’s a time for giving and receiving, a time for friends and family and it’s a time for many to remember the true meaning of the season of light and how the birth of a child changed our world forever.

In a world as mixed up as ours gets from time to time, where would we be without light and hope?

This time of year, when the darkness invades our lives here in the northeast, even the simple twinkle of holiday lights is enough to lift our spirits. Yet those lights pale in comparison to the true light of life we earnestly seek.

We would all like to have a storybook holiday season, and while each of us does our best to try and bring the right attitude into the holiday season, we know that for many, the holiday is just another day, devoid of light and hope.

Perhaps it’s the loss of a loved one, an illness, or an addiction that keeps them from experiencing the joys of this season. It’s all the more reason we need to reach out to others during this time, helping them to experience the joy that is meant to share.

It’s amazing what a little hope, faith, and love can do in your life and those you reach out to if you are willing to share with someone less fortunate.

Let’s face it, with all of our holiday preparations and trappings we’ve developed over the years at the end of the day wouldn’t you instead trade a little bit of those

for a perfect world filled with respect, sharing, light, hope, and true peace for all?

On behalf of the Sun Community News family, I would like to wish you and your family a very joyous holiday, a happy and prosperous New Year with hope that all your holiday wishes come true.

God bless us, one and all. ■