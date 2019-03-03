Smile! Have a happy day!

In the 70s, we had many issues of concern that now seem to pale in comparison to what we face today. Watergate, a president resigned in disgrace, an energy crisis declared as gasoline and heating costs were on the rise, the Cold War was still raging and inflation was affecting our buying power.

Today’s headlines, while different in many ways, are just as scary.

Senseless killings, erratic behavior, drugs, a lack of respect for authority, self-indulgence in whatever individuals deem acceptable behavior and an increased divide between those who have and those who do not have but believe they should have.

So where do we place the blame? Someone else must be at fault if things don’t work out for “me” seems to be the prevailing attitude these days.

Anger and downright hatred would appear to be root causes for the lack of overall happiness with the population in general these days.

How else can you explain the insults that run amuck on social media where everyone has an opinion or the foul language people use when in public or the anger associated with our national politics these days?

Is it OK for one person’s bad behavior to excuse you for your bad behavior? If that’s the case, I fear the free-for-all we currently see may only be just beginning.

The question I keep coming back to when I shake my head in amazement is, do people have a conscience any longer? You know that little voice inside your head that helps govern your actions.

Does the old religious concept of turning the other cheek still make sense today? And if not, why not?

Happiness and self-respect should come from within, and when it does, there’s no room for anger or hate.

It seems pretty obvious that it’s easier to be happy when we surround ourselves with happy people who see the glass as half full, not half empty. The glass doesn’t have a drop more water in it. Instead, it’s only how you choose to perceive the glass and how you pass it along to others.

We all need to take a good look around and start seeing the positives we have to be thankful for, and when we do, all the other things pulling us down will begin to look better too.

So go ahead, have a happy day every day!