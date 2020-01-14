Photo provided Joe Keegan Headshot B&W NCCC President Joe Keegan

“We at North Country Community College, part of the State University of New York (SUNY), share in the excitement and support for Governor Cuomo’s proposed expansion of the Excelsior Scholarship, his increased investment in workforce development training and his ongoing support for higher education opportunity programs. As the College of Essex County and Franklin County, we find that these investments in our students, our workforce partners and our communities are impactful, helping to create and strengthen opportunities for our residents to pursue higher education and prepare for a meaningful career.

“Additionally, the college supports Governor Cuomo’s efforts to stop the abusive and deceptive practices used by student loan debt relief companies, and we applaud his proposal to make more community college students eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits, which will help address food insecurity among our students and help them put healthy food on the table.”

Background information:

To create opportunity for more middle-class families, Governor Cuomo is proposing to raise the Excelsior eligibility threshold from $125,000 to $150,000 of adjusted gross family income. By increasing the threshold, more than 230,000, or nearly 58 percent of New York resident students will go to a SUNY or CUNY college tuition-free.

Governor Cuomo outlined a series of plans that expand on New York's historic $175 million Workforce Development Initiative to meet emerging job demand. These include new workforce training centers and programs that will retrain and prepare people for new jobs. By expanding the Workforce Development Initiative to target emerging industries, the State will ensure that employers are able to find and hire qualified workers with in-demand skills in New York.

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will establish policy to make more community college students eligible for essential SNAP benefits. Additionally, OTDA will establish state policy that community college students engaged at least half-time in career and technical education courses of study are exempt from the requirement to work 20 hours weekly to qualify for SNAP. These students will then be able to apply for and receive SNAP if they otherwise qualify based on available income and other basic eligibility rules that apply to all SNAP households.

The Governor will propose legislation setting standards for the student loan debt relief industry in New York. Student debt relief companies typically charge student loan borrowers substantial upfront fees and promise to assist them with consolidating multiple student loans into a single loan or alternative repayment arrangements.

—Joe Keegan, President of North Country Community College