Stranded in Vegas

Flying these days is always an adventure.

After attending the annual Association of Free Community Papers conference in Las Vegas last week, I boarded the airport shuttle for the welcomed, long trip back home. No sooner did I get comfortable, I felt the vibration of the phone in my pocket.

Bad weather would force the cancellation of my flight home. Since I wasn’t going to be getting home until the wee hours of Sunday morning, I looked on the bright side and figured I would be able to catch an early flight out the next day and be home for dinner.

I then learned there were no flights available on Sunday. Nope, nor on Monday. It would be late on Tuesday before the folks at Southwest Air could get me home.

Now, I know what most of you are thinking, P-A-R-T-Y time! What luck does this guy have?

Sadly, I am not a Vegas kind of person. I’m not only a party pooper, but the only things I hate worse than a party is casino gambling and crowded areas.

Fortunately, I was able to get back into my room where I went to work seeking an alternate plan to return home, like poor, old ET the extraterrestrial.

The first step, of course, was to call home so that my wife and I could attack the mission from both sides of the country.

We did discover available flights on other airlines, but it seems once the word went out that flights were being canceled, the usual inexpensive Vegas flights went through the roof. In some cases, well over $2,000 and that was for coach.

Plan B. OK get me anywhere closer to home than 2,100 miles, and I’ll rent a car and drive the rest of the way. Rochester, Syracuse, Islip, Burlington, Manchester and several other cities but nothing was working.

Plan C. If flying isn’t going to be a viable alternative, let’s think old school and get on a train. Sixty hours from Vegas to Rensselaer, are you kidding me?

Where is the Star Trek transporter they promised us back in the ‘60s when you need it?

So it’s Saturday night in Sin City and this good, old Catholic boy knows where to turn when the going gets rough. So I leave the command center at the hotel and seek out the nearest church for Saturday evening Mass.

With a little help from the guy upstairs, Southwest found a way to get me on my way home Monday.

Who says prayer doesn’t work?