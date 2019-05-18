Strengthened services for North Country seniors

Photo provided Billy Jones is the assemblyman for the 115th District of the New York State Assembly.

The generations before us built our communities from the ground up. Whether they founded the local businesses we know and love, helped us find our passion in the classroom or passed on immeasurable knowledge, we owe them a great debt of gratitude. They deserve to have consistent access to the vital resources and services that will help them stay healthy, be active in our community and learn new skills.

Here in the North Country, we know how important it is to look out for our seniors. From delivering healthy meals to offering guidance on navigating the digital world, our local county offices for the aging offer services and programs that can make life easier and more affordable, many of which are directly supported by this year’s state budget.

To ensure seniors have access to critical health-care services, the 2019-20 state budget restores $550 million in services previously not included in the executive proposal, such as $222 million to restore the 2 percent rate increase for hospitals and the 1.5 percent rate increase for nursing homes.

Additionally, $5.9 million was included to help preserve the right of spousal refusal, which allows individuals to obtain care without impoverishing their spouse. The budget also restores $31 million in pharmacy reductions to protect access to affordable prescription coverage.

To help aging New Yorkers stay in their homes and neighborhoods, the budget includes $65.1 million for Expanded In-home Services for the Elderly (EISEP) — $15 million of that will provide local offices for the aging with critical funding to help keep seniors out of nursing facilities and provide them with personal care and housekeeping assistance so that they can stay in their homes.

In today’s rapidly advancing technological world, the internet not only allows access to information and resources, but can also be a great way to stay in touch with friends and family. That’s why a longstanding priority of mine has been helping seniors connect to the internet through the Older American Technology Services, Inc.’s (OATS) Senior Planet program, which offers free digital technology courses at the Champlain Centre mall and the Malone Adult Center. The budget included $200,000 for this essential program.

Another way the budget looks out for seniors, many of whom live on a fixed income, is by adding several measures to provide property tax relief. It has been proven that seniors who are able to remain in their homes and age in place live happier and healthier lives. This critical tax relief will help ensure seniors aren’t priced out of the homes where they’ve built their lives and raised their families.

The county offices for the aging across the North Country offer community navigators that can help you and your family find the health services and social support you need to make the most of your retirement. To find out more about these programs, I encourage you reach out to your local office. My door is also always open. Please don’t hesitate to contact my office with questions about this or any other community issue at 518-562-1986 or JonesB@nyassembly.gov.