Support requested for The SUN

File photo Dan Alexander Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

Change is inevitable in everything.

Those who refuse to accept the changes and adapt to the new norm, more often than not, find themselves in serious trouble.

Our business model and our rural communities are currently undergoing some significant changes that must be addressed.

We see changes all around us here in the North Country and across the nation. We see changes in political and cultural attitudes, in social activity, shopping patterns, and medical procedures. And yes, even changes with our local media companies.

Sometimes change can be for the best, and yet other changes may not be all that welcomed when we see long-time valuable services changing, not for the better.

Over the last few years, we’ve realized that our business model requires us to seek new revenue sources if we are to maintain and improve upon the services we provide with The SUN.

Local news in rural communities such as ours requires a locally owned organization like The SUN to employ reporters and support staff to keep the local population well informed.

Unlike other media companies that require payment or no service, we recognize that not everyone can afford a paid subscription. Many of our residents are on fixed incomes, but yet they still need easy access to the information we provide.

For over 70 years, our fate has always been in the hands of the good folks here in our local communities. Many years ago, when we converted the newspaper from paid to one delivered free to every home by the U.S. Postal Service, we had faith that the community, if the service was valued the financial support would follow.

So as times change, we now know that if our free services are to continue in its current form we will need to ask our readers to consider a voluntary subscription. We know it’s not the conventional approach, but typically we haven’t made a practice of following the traditional path.

An editorial that appeared next to my column in this week's printed edition of The Sun outlines our plans and why this request is necessary. Inside the paper, you'll find a half-page ad that shows how you can support your local news coverage in The SUN.

All the dollars brought in through this ongoing effort will go to fund our reporting staff spread throughout the vast region we cover. Our hope is we can raise enough dollars to expand our news coverage both in print and online while continuing to serve the region for many years to come.

I thank you in advance for your consideration of our request. ■