For nearly 40 years, I’ve heard presidents, senators as well as congressmen and congresswomen from both sides of the aisle talk about the border crisis and the need to reform our immigration system.

Presidents Reagan in 1982, Clinton in 1995, Bush in 2006 and Obama in 2014, yet here we are in 2019 still pushing any solution down the road, leaving both American citizens and immigrants hanging out to dry.

Depending on who you choose to believe, the estimates are between 11 million and 22 million undocumented persons in the existing population.

Those responsible in our government for this travesty continue to dance around the issue, always blaming the other party, yet never accepting any responsibility themselves for the deaths and damages caused by their lack of action.

Let me be perfectly clear: Both parties have learned to do the “Washington Two Step.”

Both always claim to have the very best of intentions, but at times over the past decades when either party controlled all three branches of government, they failed to take action.

So this current shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history, affecting parts of our government is meant put pressure on the “other” side to cave.

Of course, despite the tough talk, neither side has any skin in the showdown. Instead, they are using so-called non-essential federal employees as the bargaining pawns in this high stakes game while throwing insults back and forth and lamenting about how unfair this is to those federal workers.

At the same time, they warn the public that the longer these federal workers go without pay, the more dangerous it becomes for the public food supply, air travel and overall human health risks.

Some might call that a threat.

Watch very closely in the next few days, maybe weeks, that’s when we’ll witness the famous two-step, when the shutdown will come to end and all parties will promise, once again, to address the issue in the coming days after the workers are back to work, back pay and public safety are restored and the various branches pat themselves on the back for not caving and putting government back to work.

Our government is failing to do its most important task: protect her citizens and uphold her laws. Instead, they focus on party first and reelection second.

Until we penalize those who fail to act on the country’s behalf, the two-step will be in vogue!