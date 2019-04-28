The evolution of rural America

A nation’s wealth has always come from having products to build and sell. That holds true in small communities and cities across the country.

File photo Dan Alexander

The dollars need to circulate throughout the community to compound the wealth effect and create jobs and businesses. When wealth is not created, or it is sent off to other places, the wealth effect cannot happen, causing the effect to go in reverse.

A community needs a certain amount of service related jobs to function but it also needs some type of production jobs to bring in money from the outside. This can take the shape of many forms, but they must exist to ensure a healthy local economy.

I fear what we face today is a large amount of our production is done outside the country, eliminating production jobs in local communities, and many of the small local businesses that kept wealth within communities have been replaced by companies that remove much of the wealth.

In the past, when a small business made a profit, that profit was kept in the local community because that is where the owner lived. Now, that profit leaves the community never to be seen again. With less money to circulate within the community, the businesses that depend on people spending their extra dollars have fewer customers and eventually they begin to fade away.

These days, in many of our communities out of area corporate businesses, nonprofit organizations and government jobs make up a major part of many local communities. While the jobs generally pay well, what’s missing are the local ownership profits that have diminished.

Over the years, we’ve seen small entrepreneurs replaced first by larger regional corporate owners, then larger national firms and now we see the Amazons and Googles of the world taking ownership to the next level.

The evolutionary process continues, but what’s lost in the process is where the ownership dollars reside and how those dollars no longer are available to flow within the local communities.

Once the local businesses and profits dry up, the population begins to shrink. Retirees relocate, younger workers follow the jobs and the average age of the remaining population continues to grow older.

What we are witnessing today will eventually begin to reverse itself when the mega companies are either broken up or are no longer seen nimble enough to meet the needs of the growing population and a restless nation that longs for a simpler life in rural America.

The rebirth of the American entrepreneurial spirit will once again seek to reclaim our small villages and communities, and I believe the cycle will begin anew.