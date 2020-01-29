The impact of a single life

File photo Dan Alexander Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

It’s Sunday afternoon, Jan. 26, and I just learned of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other individuals yet to be named in a helicopter accident in California.

Perhaps like you, I felt like I had just lost a dear friend.

I’ve never met Kobe but enjoyed watching him on television play in the NBA.

Kobe always impressed me as one of the good guys with great respect for his sport, his family, and as an individual, he frequently gave back generously to others less fortunate.

I heard an interview later in the afternoon with announcer Jim Gray when he asked Kobe, right after he played his last game, how he wanted to be remembered after retiring?

Kobe’s response was a simple one. “I want to be remembered as a fortunate but talented over-achiever.”

I’m sure by now if you didn’t know much about Kobe Bryant on Sunday when the news broke, by now you’ve heard plenty. But as I sit here tonight pondering a topic, I can’t help but think about how one person could touch so many lives in a short 41 years.

Born a kid like all the rest of us with a blank slate on life, he had a deep desire and physical traits to play the game, but even the most talented fall short along the way to success.

Money and talent at a young age have derailed and destroyed many lives over the years. While brash and competitive, Kobe focused on his profession and family life while avoiding the pitfalls that ensnare so many with talent like his.

While sports in general and the NBA provide a big platform from which to become well know, the name Kobe is known around the globe and not just for his skills on the basketball court, but for being a man, an idol for others to emulate.

So, why should anyone feel badly over the loss of Kobe Bryant, a man who had everything one could possess here on Earth?

It’s really pretty simple. Because everything he had, he shared with all of us. We cheered when he won, cried when he lost; we admired him for the way he conducted his life and now we feel a deep loss knowing he was taken from us far too soon when he had so much more to give the world.

While we mourn his passing, we can also pass along some of the joy he shared with us by living life to the fullest and touching those around us in the way he did.

Rest in peace, Kobe. ■