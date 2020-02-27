The Russians are coming... again?

File photo Dan Alexander Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

The Russians are coming. Guess what? The Russians never left and will most likely never will.

For years America controlled the airwaves of the Soviet block with Radio Free Europe and the Island of Cuba with Radio Free Cuba. The United States broadcast news and information during the Cold War to counter Soviet and communist propaganda. Despite being banned across the communist block, where regimes regularly jammed the signal, people still managed to listen in secret to broadcasts that inspired them to oppose the totalitarian rule.

Now the tables have turned on the land of the free, and somehow, we are supposed to be shocked to hear that this is taking place right under our very noses?

How dare they invade our democracy and attempt to sway our elections. Are we really that unaware and so simple-minded that we couldn’t see this coming?

After slapping Vladamir on the wrist is 2016, surely he and his diabolical friends should know better than to try this again.

Electronic devices are everywhere today in our highly connected society and even if the cameras, listening devices, doorbells, TVs, computers and cells phone didn’t share our information on their own, we make it easy for the spies by putting everything we do out on social media ourselves as a new form of news.

“Here’s where I’m going, here’s where I’ve been, here’s what I believe, here’s what I think and don’t like”… We put it all out there for the whole world to know what we collectively find appealing.

Yet, now we can’t quite understand how those who don’t agree with our way of life would use all those things against us to sway our opinions?

The terrorists figured this out long ago, but we are apparently a little slow and outraged to catch on to how this can be happening in our midst.

It seems clear all our enemies have always and will always use whatever means to inflict their will on our country.

As a nation, have we become so naive or self-consumed that we’ve forgotten this is still a very dangerous world?

Unfortunately, we must always be must be on guard and capable of recognizing truth from fiction, regardless of the source while still going about our daily lives.

There will likely always be challenges from both friend and foe but as a nation of freedom-loving people, we must stand united; in defense against tyranny and evil, while never allowing them to silence our liberty, justice and sense of fair play. ■